Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer condemns PM for dismissing Hancock scandal as ‘Westminster bubble stuff’

(Reuters TV)

Boris Johnson has dismissed the Matt Hancock affair as “Westminster bubble stuff” during a fiery clash with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.

The Labour leader accused the prime minister of attempting to sweep the scandal “under the carpet” after Mr Johnson had earlier declared the matter “closed”.

“No questions asked on Friday and no questions answered today. There is a pattern emerging,” Sir Keir said, adding that “millions of people made huge and very difficult sacrifices to follow the rules that his health secretary has introduced”.

Mr Johnson said the former health secretary had resigned on Saturday, a day after the story broke, at “positively lightning speed” and attempted to turn the conversation onto the UK’s vaccine rollout.

Read More

Northern Ireland voters evenly split over post-Brexit protocol, poll finds

Brexit: David Frost says it’s not his job to solve EU touring crisis hitting musicians

Relax post-Brexit immigration rules to address staff shortages, CBI urges government

‘Negotiating sausages while the world burns’: Brussels can’t move on from Brexit – no matter how hard it tries