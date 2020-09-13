Brexit news - live: Justice secretary could resign if Boris Johnson’s bill breaks law in ‘unacceptable way’

The justice secretary has suggested he could resign if the government passes Brexit legislation that flouts international law.

Robert Buckland said on Sunday that if the Internal Markets Bill broke the law in a way he found “unacceptable” he would stand down, but insisted that “we are not at that stage”.

Meanwhile, writing in the Sunday Times, former prime ministers Tony Blair and Sir John Major, accused Boris Johnson of “embarrassing” the UK with the bill, which is due to be introduced to the Commons on Monday, also claiming he was putting both trade negotiations and the Irish peace process at risk.