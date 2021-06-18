Brexit news – live: Lib Dems claim historic by-election victory as UK asks for delay to ban on sausage exports

The UK has asked for a three-month extension to temporary measures allowing sausages to cross the Irish Sea (Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

The Lib Dems have overturned a large Tory majority to score an historic win in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

Sarah Green has become the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said the result sent a “shockwave through British politics” by showing that the “Blue Wall” of Tory southern seats could be vulnerable.

Brexit minister David Frost has formally requested a three-month extension to temporary measures allowing sausages to cross the Irish Sea.

Restrictions on shipments of chilled meats are due to come into force when a grace period expires at the end of the month.

The UK has now formally requested an extension, allowing sausages, burgers and mince to continue being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until 30 September.

The European Commission said it would “assess” the request, which follows threats from the UK that it could unilaterally extend the deadline if Brussels did not back down.

