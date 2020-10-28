Brexit news – live: Ireland predicts deal in weeks, as ministers told migrants deaths must be ‘wake-up call’

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, has said that a Brexit deal will be likely in the next two weeks but warned that “it won’t be easy”.

The president of the European Council has meanwhile insisted that negotiations are at their most difficult stage. Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders in Brussels, said: "Will we get a deal? I don't know – it will depend on what will be on the table."

Separately, charity bosses have said that the deaths of two children and two adults in the Channel migrant boat tragedy should serve as a "wake-up call" for UK and French leaders.

