Brexit news – live: France threatens no-deal over fishing rights as MPs denied vote on chlorinated chicken

France is threatening to impose a no-deal Brexit unless the UK backs down over an escalating row about fishing rights for French vessels.

Coastal states around Britain face huge reductions to fishing quotas after the end of the Brexit transition in the new year unless the UK government and the European Union can reach a compromise.

“Fishermen would rather have no agreement than a bad agreement,” French fishing minister Annick Girardin told Le Journal du Dimanche. “We are preparing for all eventualities, and therefore also for a no-deal.”

It comes amid fierce anger among MPs at the government’s decision to use an obscure rule to deny MPs a crucial vote aimed at blocking imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef.