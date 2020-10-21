Brexit news – live: France says ‘no new approach from EU’ as talks falter and government cancels spending review

France has warned there will be “no new approach" from the EU as Brexit talks remain in limbo.

Clément Beaune, France’s European affairs minister, said: “It is up to them to tell us now, beyond tactics, if they want to continue negotiating. We are ready for it.”

It comes as the Treasury announced it will scrap a planned multi-year spending review which was due later this year and replace it with a one-year review to focus on the impact on the public accounts from the coronavirus crisis.

The review will take place by the end of November and focus on supporting jobs, setting department resources and capital budgets and block grants for devolved administrations.

