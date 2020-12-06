Brexit news - live: ‘Final throw of the dice’ as talks resume despite ‘significant differences’
Talks will resume in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as negotiators attempt to resolve their remaining issues and secure a post-Brexit trade deal.
Lord Frost and Michel Barnier will return to the negotiating table after an hour-long call on Saturday between Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in which they agreed on a final push to get an agreement.
The time left to secure a deal is rapidly running out, with the Brexit transition period set to conclude at the end of the month.