Brexit news – live: EU leaders meet for crunch talks as Boris Johnson flirts with no-deal threat

EU leaders are to hold a crunch summit which Boris Johnson has said will determine whether the UK walks out of Brexit negotiations without a deal.

The two-day talks in Brussels - the EU’s first Brexit meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - get underway on Thursday on the day the PM had previously set as his final cut-off point for an agreement. However, on Wednesday Mr Johnson indicated he would “reflect” on the outcome of the summit before making a decision.

Downing Street has expressed “disappointment that more progress had not been made” and warned “stark” differences still remain between the two sides on issues such as fishing. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel have reiterated that the EU still wants a deal but not at "any price".