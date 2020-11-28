Brexit news - live: Trade talks resume with deal ‘still possible’, as Tories urged to drop Cummings-era attack

Andy Gregory
·1 min read
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Face-to-face Brexit negotiations have resumed in London after being derailed by coronavirus infection, with just over a month until the transition period ends.

Negotiator David Frost suggested a trade deal is “still possible” but insisted any deal must “fully respect” UK sovereignty, while his EU counterpart Michel Barnier warned “the same significant divergences remain” on fishing rights, governance and “level playing field” issues.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon will declare Scotland a “nation on the cusp of making history” with independence in “clear sight” at the SNP’s annual conference, after a clear succession of opinion polls showed a majority of support for a Yes vote.

And in the wake of Dominic Cummings’ departure, the Tories have been urged to abandon their threats to abolish the Electoral Commission – which has fined both the Conservative Party and Vote Leave campaign – with democracy campaigners denouncing such threats as a “tactic worthy of Putin, not the British PM”.

