Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson ‘to appoint Cummings’ friend’ as PM faces lockdown-extension revolt

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to appoint an ally of Dominic Cummings and former Vote Leave staffer as his chief of staff, cementing the role of the Brexit campaigning group at the top of government.

Lee Cain would be promoted to the role from director of communications – having previously served alongside Mr Cummings in the ultimately successful campaign to see Britain leave the EU.

The move is reported to be part of a plan to limit the number of people with direct access to the prime minister, according to a report in The Times.

It comes as a group of senior Conservatives formed a group to resist any extension of England’s national lockdown after 2 December.

Former chief whip Mark Harper and ex-Brexit minister Steve Baker will lead the "Covid recovery group" to push back against a longer shutdown, as MPs have been promised a vote on any replacement measures.