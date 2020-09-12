Brexit news - live: Rebel Tory MPs refuse to back down over Boris Johnson's ‘damaging’ bill

Michael Gove has joined Boris Johnson in warning Brussels could break up the UK if MPs do not approve controversial legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal.

The Cabinet Office minister echoed the prime minister in declaring the EU could put "at threat the integrity" of the Union and also insisted the government could see off a Tory rebellion.

Boris Johnson has urged Conservative MPs to back the UK Internal Market Bill to end EU threats to install a "blockade" in the Irish Sea. However some senior Tories are incensed that the it could break international law by overriding the Withdrawal Agreement signed by Mr Johnson in October.