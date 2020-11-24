Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson defeated again in Lords, as ‘no-deal to cost more than Covid’

(Reuters)

The House of Lords has voted to force Boris Johnson’s government to seek the consent of the devolved administrations before ministers can exercise powers contained in No 10’s controversial Internal Market Bill.

It comes as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said that a no-deal Brexit would cause even more long-term damage to the UK’s economy than the coronavirus pandemic.

The influential figure told MPs on the Treasury committee that it was in the “best interests of both sides, for the UK and the EU, for there to be a trade agreement”.