Brexit news - live: Boris Johnson warned ‘disturbing’ plan risks US trade deal as Keir Starmer misses PMQs

Boris Johnson has been warned by US congress members that the UK government’s “disturbing” plan to breach the terms of the Brexit deal puts at risk any future trade deal between the two countries.

The warning comes as Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, is set to meet today with senior US politicians including Mike Pompeo and Nancy Pelosi, the latter of whom has herself warned that a breach of the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol would mean there were “absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing through Congress”.

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner will take to the opposition despatch box at prime minister’s questions as Labour leader Keir Starmer remains in isolation as he awaits the result of a family member’s coronavirus test.