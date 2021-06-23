Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hails fifth anniversary of vote ahead of PMQs clash with Starmer

A man unfurls a Union and EU flag outside the European Parliament in Brussels (AP)

The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday amid an ongoing row over trade with Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his "mission" to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people.

"The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people,” he said.

However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was "ominous", with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

Meanwhile, the government is facing criticism after it emerged schoolchildren were being asked to sing a patriotic song in between classes.

“Boris Johnson’s barmy brainwashing event, where he wants children to sing a silly song without any history or tradition, feels the most un-British celebration of Britain ever,” said Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrats education spokesperson.

Read More

‘Negotiating sausages while the world burns’: Brussels can’t move on from Brexit – no matter how hard it tries

The real ‘Brexit dividend’? Minus £800m a week – and counting

The public is far from ready to ‘move on’ from the Brexit vote

‘Stitched up and sold out’: UK’s fishing crews outraged at Brexit betrayal five years after referendum