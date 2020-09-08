Brexit news - live: Barnier in London for talks as Boris Johnson warned rewriting withdrawal agreement risks 'huge damage' to UK

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is in London today for the latest round of Brexit negotiations amid anger in Brussels over UK legislation which could override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the UK would walk away from trade talks if no agreement was reached by mid-October, raising the threat of a no-deal exit.

It came as Mr Barnier’s counterpart Lord Frost called for “more realism” from the EU and said the two sides could “no longer afford to go over well-trodden ground” in the talks.