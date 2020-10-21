Brexit Talks Back On Days After Boris Johnson Told UK To Prepare For No Deal

Brexit negotiations are back on – less than a week after Boris Johnson dramatically told the nation to prepare for no deal.

Downing Street said it was “ready to welcome the EU team to London to resume negotiations later this week” after Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier signalled potential concessions.

Earlier this week, Barnier agreed to discuss a legal text for a trade deal for the first time and on Wednesday morning he told the European Parliament that EU negotiators would “seek the necessary compromises”.

