Brexit latest news: Rishi Sunak addresses MPs after striking Northern Ireland deal - watch live

Rishi Sunak is addressing MPs in the Commons in a few moments after striking a fresh Northern Ireland deal.

It came as the DUP has hailed "significant progress" made in Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal but stopped short of supporting it at this stage.

Rishi Sunak: There is 'some role for EU law' in Northern Ireland

Mr Sunak said he can "understand that view" that EU laws have no place in Northern Ireland.

However, he insisted there was "some role for EU law" as long as the people in Northern Ireland supported special access to the single market.

The Prime Minister added today's agreement scrapped some 1,600 pages of Brussels bureaucracy.

Sunak levels the playing field on medicines

Continuing a triumphant-sounding Commons speech, Rishi Sunak invoked a cancer sufferer in Belfast who would have been unable to access new medicines being developed and sold elsewhere in the UK.

He said the same medicines would now be available in both Northern Ireland and elsewhere in the UK.

"This is a permanent solution that brings peace of mind."

Rishi Sunak: We have removed the border in the Irish Sea

Rishi Sunak said there would be "no burdensome customs bureaucracy" under the new agreement, reeling off a long lift of changes to red tape.

"We have delivered what the people of Northern Ireland asked for and the Command Paper asked for - we have removed the border in the Irish Sea.

"To preserve the balance of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, we also need to protect Northern Ireland's place in our union. The Windsor Framework is about making sure that Northern Ireland gets the full benefit of being part of the United Kingdom in every respect. Under the Protocol in too many ways, that simply wasn't the case."

Mr Sunak said the Government had amended the legal text of the treaty so critical VAT and excise duty changes would apply to the entire UK.

Where's Johnson... or Truss?

As our Associate Editor Christopher Hope notes:

No sign of Boris Johnson or Liz Truss in the Chamber.

Sunak hails 'comprehensive' reforms - and 'sausage wars' victory

Rishi Sunak said the new green lane would be open to a "comprehensive range of businesses across the United Kingdom".

"The commitment to establish the green lane is achieved by a legally binding amendment to the treaty itself. This is fundamental, far-reaching change and it permanently removes the border in the Irish Sea."

Mr Sunak noted three-quarters of food in Northern Irish supermarket came from the UK and praised today's agreed changes.

"More fundamentally, we have delivered a form of dual regulation for food... Under the Protocol, retail food products could not be sold in Northern Ireland. Today's agreement completely changes that."

It also marks victory in the so-called "sausage wars", meaning British sausages can now be sold in Northern Ireland.

'It does what many said could not be done'

Rishi Sunak began by paying tribute to Betty Boothroyd, the first female Speaker who passed away yesterday aged 93, praising her "immeasurable contribution to our democracy".

Mr Sunak told MPs: "After weeks of negotiations today we have made a decisive breakthrough. The Windsor Agreement delivers free-flowing trade throughout the whole of the United Kingdom, it protects Northern Ireland's place in our union and it achieves sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.

"It does what many said could not be done - removing thousands of pages of EU law, and making legally-binding changes to the Protocol treaty itself.

"That is the breakthrough we have made, those are the changes we will deliver and now is the time to move forward as one United Kingdom."

Mr Sunak paid tribute "to our European friends for recognising the need for change" and "my predecessors for laying the groundwork for today's agreement" - to much amusement in the chamber.

The Commons is nice and full for Sunak

Many MPs in the House of Commons this evening are clutching copies of Rishi Sunak's new deal with the European Union.

Chris Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker are among those sat on the frontbench as we await the Prime Minister's arrival.

No 10 reveals what Rishi Sunak told his (virtual) Cabinet

The Prime Minister began Cabinet by thanking the Northern Ireland and Foreign Secretaries for their hard work in helping negotiate a successful deal.



The Prime Minister said the Government had achieved something very special with the Windsor Framework - smoothly flowing trade, securing Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and dealing with the democratic deficit thanks to the powerful new mechanism in the form of the Stormont Brake.



He said they had secured what many said was impossible - making legally binding changes to the Protocol Treaty itself.

The handshake moment

Agreement signed.



Agreement signed. Today is about preserving the delicate balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and charting a new way forward for the people of Northern Ireland.

No need for Protocol, Attorney General tells Cabinet

The Prime Minister's official spokesman has said of this afternoon's Cabinet meeting: "The Attorney General welcomed the agreement, saying it was a permanent solution, which was binding and subject to international law.

"She said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was not a permanent solution and would still leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice unaffected in international law.

"She added that the legal basis of the Bill - the doctrine of necessity - had now fallen away thanks to the successful negotiation of the agreement."

Coming up in the Commons

Rishi Sunak will be addressing MPs in around half an hour - you'll be able to watch it at the top of this live blog.

It comes after a meeting of his Cabinet this afternoon, and we are expecting a readout of what was said shortly.

Tony Blair Institute praises Sunak's 'pragmatism'

The Tony Blair institute has praised Rishi Sunak's "pragmatism" in reaching a revised agreement with the EU.

Anton Spisak, the Institute's Brexit lead who played a major role in 2018 and 2019 negotiations, said the Windsor Framework represented a "substantive set of revisions to how the Northern Ireland Protocol will operate".

"In seeking a negotiated settlement through investing significant political capital with the EU, Rishi Sunak has secured concessions which his predecessors failed to achieve. Sunak deserves credit for showing pragmatism and the EU for demonstrating maximum flexibility."

It came as Lord Howard, the former Tory leader, told BBC Radio 4: "Boris Johnson would have bitten off Michel Barnier's hand to get a deal like this."

'Necessary changes for Northern Ireland'

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, described today's news as a "breakthrough".

"We've achieved a deal that delivers necessary changes for people in Northern Ireland while protecting its place in the Union," Mr Heaton-Harris said.

"It is now for the Northern Irish parties to consider the detail of the Windsor Framework."

Full story: Rishi Sunak hails 'turning point'

Rishi Sunak hailed a "turning point" in British relations with the European Union after unveiling a Brexit deal that he hopes will secure the backing of Northern Irish unionists.

The Prime Minister said he and the European Commission had made a "decisive breakthrough" on post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland as he sought the backing of Tory Eurosceptics.

Standing alongside Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, he said the "Windsor framework" finalised with the EU today will deliver smooth-flowing trade and "safeguards sovereignty".

Now Mr Sunak and Mrs Von der Leyen must wait to see whether the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs support the deal. The ERG will hold a meeting tomorrow.

Daniel Martin, our Deputy Political Editor, has more here

'This will lead to future beneficial cooperation'

Stephen Hammond, a prominent One Nation Conservative, said he "warmly welcomes" the Windsor Framework.

"I believe this is in the interests of not only Northern Ireland and UK businesses, but in the UK's national interest and will lead to future beneficial cooperation between the UK and the EU," Mr Hammond said.

Defence minister: 'Looks like Sunak just cracked it'

Some more reaction has streamed in from Rishi Sunak's Government colleagues in the past few minutes.

Andrew Murrison, a defence minister, said: "Looks like Rishi Sunak⁩ just cracked it. Hard work, mastery of detail and good old fashioned diplomacy. Now we move on. Rejoice."

Andrew Bowie, a minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, tweeted:

'A win-win solution for all sides'

Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland Office minister, said the ERG and the DUP would "read every word" of the Brexit agreement but said he was "earnestly and enthusiastically" hopeful they would support it.

"I do think it's the right thing to do - I think this is a win," Mr Baker said. "And I think it's very important in politics to know when you've had a win-win solution for all sides, bank it, and move forwards.

"And this is a time to bank what is a radical improvement for the people on Northern Ireland and we should bank it and move on. There's always going to be something that some ideologue would condemn. And there are some unionists that are so hardline I think they'd put a moat between the north and the south. But those ladies and gentlemen are never going to be satisfied by anything."

In separate comments to BBC's PM programme, Mr Baker said that while he felt "excluded" from the negotiations, a "noble and good reason for this" meant he now felt "rather sorry" that he was a "bear with a sore head about it".

New: The paragraph that kills off the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

As envisaged by the UK Government in June 2022, given the terms of the Windsor Framework and the clear availability of a durable negotiated solution, there would now be no legal justification for enacting the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.



With the Windsor Framework, implemented as envisaged, the Bill will no longer be the "only way" in which the issues caused by the previous Protocol arrangements can be resolved.



This statement and this assessment is without prejudice to any future situation which may arise, or the UK’s rights under international law to protect its interests.

Pictured: King Charles meets Ursula von der Leyen

King Charles has met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen following the announcement of a new Brexit deal between the UK and the EU.

The King and Ursula von der Leyen

'Marginally better than where we've been'

Rishi Sunak's new deal is "very difficult to assess just yet", the eurosceptic Tory MP Craig Mackinlay has said.

Mr Mackinlay insisted he was "keeping my own counsel" on the agreement while it is assessed by the European Research Group's 'star chamber' of legal experts.

"Would the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill actually be better or worse than this deal in front of us? The facts and real detail are completely unknown at the moment," he told The Telegraph.

"I'll be looking at what the DUP make of it, whether the Good Friday Agreement is back to its former glory and status. I can't believe that they've given in on everything and that this is a clear win on the UK Government - game, set and match - so there's a way to go yet and lots to look at.

"It seems marginally better than where they've been in terms of the Protocol. The worry is has Northern Ireland been weaponised by the EU as a means to stop us from proper changes and alteration in our pathway in the future?"

Steve Baker: Sunak has 'pulled a blinder'

Steve Baker - one of the so-called Brexit 'Spartans' who held out against Theresa May's agreement - said Rishi Sunak had "pulled a blinder" with his new Protocol deal.

Mr Baker, the Northern Ireland Office minister, told the BBC he was "delighted" by what Mr Sunak had achieved.

"Where there's a compromise it's because we need to keep that north-south border free of infrastructure. And so insofar as there's compromise it's for that reason.

"So I'm incredibly proud of this achievement, I think the Prime Minister's really pulled a blinder.

"I think it's a fantastic achievement for all parties to this deal - for Ireland, for the EU, for the unionists and for Eurosceptics. So I'm delighted that we can move on to a new chapter."

Analysis: Relief for Rishi over done deal

Taking just two questions from the British press, Rishi Sunak escaped an interrogation on whether he risked politicising the monarch amid a row over Ursula von der Leyen’s meeting with the King in Windsor, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen - Dan Kitwood/Pool via Reuters

The Prime Minister will have been relieved to keep the focus on the deal itself as past kings and queens looked on from the towering portraits that lined the walls of the grand function room that hosted the press conference.

The European Commission President will have tea with Charles this afternoon after the leaders struck a crunch deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: 'The DUP will want to study the detail'

Just in from the leader of the DUP:

In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern. There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.



The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required.



Ultimately the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 Assembly Election Manifesto, to determine whether what has been published meet our tests and whether it respects and restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

Sunak not out of the woods just yet

Andrea Leadsom, a staunch Brexiteer, has hailed the "huge progress" made today - with one important caveat.

"It all now depends on whether the communities in Northern Ireland feel it's the right solution," Ms Leadsom wrote on Twitter.

This suggests she will be reserving her judgment until the DUP make their thoughts clear - which could take days.

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of today.

Rishi Sunak is expected to address the commons at around 6.30pm after announcing the new and updated Brexit deal.

I'll be bringing you all the latest as the evening unfolds.

Micheal Martin says deal on protocol 'very welcome'

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s deputy leader and foreign affairs minister, welcomed the deal struck on the protocol, and said it is a "genuine response" to unionist concerns.

He said: "Today’s announcement by European Commission president (Ursula) von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister (Rishi) Sunak that the EU and UK have agreed a new way forward on the protocol is very welcome.

"This new agreement, the Windsor Framework, is the result of genuine engagement, and of the EU and UK working together and listening to the concerns raised by elected representatives, citizens and business in Northern Ireland.

"From the outset, we have always said that the only sustainable outcome is one based on jointly agreed solutions. I heard first-hand the concerns of many unionists. I believe they will see in this a genuine response to their genuine concerns."

Jeremy Hunt praises 'decisive breakthrough'

Today @RishiSunak has secured a decisive breakthrough for the people of Northern Ireland

04:20 PM

Reaction to the new Brexit deal is now rolling in.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee, tweeted: "Welcome breakthrough. This is good for GB. This is good for NI. Let’s support the PM."

And Simon Hoare, the Tory chairman of the Northern Ireland Select Committee, told both sides of the negotiations "thank you and well done".

Here is his tweet:

@RishiSunak and @vonderleyen @JamesCleverly & @MarosSefcovic have demonstrated magnificently what can be achieved when, with mutual respect, understanding, trust and friendship grown ups can do grown politics. As Chairman of @CommonsNIAC I say "thank you & well done"

European Research Group calls meeting for 6pm tomorrow

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, has news on how Brexiteers are reacting to the "Windsor Framework":

The European Research Group of Conservative MPs has called an all-member meeting for 6pm tomorrow night, I can disclose. This means that a lot of the reaction in the House of Commons today might be muted ahead of what will be crunch ERG session tomorrow. The meeting will go a long way to setting out whether Brexiteers are going to sign up to the new Windsor Framework.

Brexit deal should lead to Horizon Europe breakthrough

Ursula von der Leyen said talks on the UK joining the EU's Horizon Europe scientific innovation and research initiative will start as soon as the new "Windsor Framework" has been implemented.

She said: "This Windsor Framework is good news for scientists and researchers in the European Union and in the UK because of course the moment we have finished this agreement, so it is an agreement in principle, the moment it is implemented I am happy to start immediately right now the work on an association agreement which is the precondition to join Horizon Europe, so good news for all those who are working in research and science."

Rishi Sunak: MPs will be given binding vote on Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that MPs will be given a binding vote on his new Brexit deal.

He told reporters: "Yes, Parliament will have a vote at the appropriate time and that vote will be respected. But as I said earlier I think it is important that we give everyone the time and the space they need to consider the detail of the framework that we haver announced today because it is comprehensive in nature and that will take time for people to digest.

"But ultimately this isn't necessarily about me, it is not about politicians, it is about the people in Northern Ireland, it is about what is best for them."

Rishi Sunak hails 'real breakthrough' on Northern Ireland Protocol

Rishi Sunak was asked if his deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol will be viewed as a failure if it does not result in the DUP returning to powersharing at Stormont.

The Prime Minister said: "I think today marks a turning point for Northern Ireland. I have spent a lot of time listening to communities there, businesses there, the unionist community as well, understanding their concerns and I believe that today's framework addresses them."

Mr Sunak said that the relevant political parties "will want to take the time to consider the detail of what we are announcing today".

He added: "I believe that what we have achieved today is a real breakthrough and it is now for the parties to consider that and decide themselves how to take it forward and build a better future for people in Northern Ireland."

Protocol deal 'allows us to begin a new chapter' - von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that today's deal on improving the Northern Ireland Protocol will "allow us to begin a new chapter".

She said the so-called "Windsor Framework" sets out "long-lasting solutions" to post-Brexit border problems.

Ursula von der Leyen: 'We knew it was not going to be easy'

Ursula von der Leyen said she and Rishi Sunak were today delivering on an "important commitment we made to each other a few months ago" to agree a deal on improving the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She said they had been "honest with each other about the difficulties" and "we knew it was not going to be easy" to reach an agreement.

PM: UK and EU have taken 'three big steps forward'

Rishi Sunak said he was "standing here today because I believe we have found ways to end the uncertainty and challenge for the people of Northern Ireland".

The Prime Minister said that the UK and the EU had taken "three big steps forward".

The first will ensure the "smooth flow of trade within the United Kingdom".

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen hold a press conference in Windsor - Chris J. Ratcliffe /Bloomberg

The second means the two sides have "protected Northern Ireland's place in the union" and "we have amended the legal text of the protocol" so that duty and VAT decisions apply to the whole of the UK.

The third will "safeguard sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland". He said a new "Stormont brake" would allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to stop changes being made to EU goods rules. Mr Sunak said: "If the brake is pulled, the UK Government will have a veto."

Rishi Sunak unveils new 'Windsor Framework'

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have now arrived for their press conference.

The Prime Minister said that he was "pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the two sides have "changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor Framework".

Business leaders hail new Brexit deal

Dozens of business leaders have signed a joint letter hailing the "welcome pragmatism" of an updated Brexit deal, writes Dominic Penna, The Telegraph's political reporter.

Seventy-eight signatories include Deborah Meaden, the star of Dragon's Den, plus the chairmen of Virgin Group, the International Chambers of Commerce and Cobra Beer.

The statement, coordinated by the Best For Britain campaign group, reads: "This agreement will be of greatest significance to the people of Northern Ireland but its positive impact for businesses large and small, in every corner of the country, and for the UK economy as a whole should not be underestimated.

"For businesses and their customers, struggling in difficult trading conditions, this deal represents welcome pragmatism from all sides and upholds the level playing field with our closest and largest trading partners

"It can and should mark the beginning of a new chapter in UK/EU relations, one built on trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity."

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen press conference set for 3.30pm

Dozens of journalists have filed into a grand function room at a venue in Windsor ahead of a highly-anticipated press conference with Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, writes Amy Gibbons, The Telegraph's political correspondent.

Two lecterns are positioned under an ornate chandelier, flanked by UK and EU flags.

The leaders are expected to address the nation at 3.30pm.

Lib Dems: 'The Conservative Government was responsible for this mess in the first place'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said it "shouldn't have taken years" for the Conservative Party to fix problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol as he responded to the news of a deal being done.

He said: "We welcome the opportunity to take the time to read this deal, but we hope that it will be a step forward - bringing much-needed certainty and stability for Northern Ireland’s economy and society.

"The Conservative Government was responsible for this mess in the first place. It shouldn’t have taken years for them to get to this point.

"Rather than do the responsible thing, it looks like Conservative MPs would prefer to fight amongst themselves. It’s like we’re stuck in Groundhog Day. It’s time for them to put country before party."

Rishi Sunak tells EU negotiators 'it hasn’t always been easy'

Rishi Sunak told Ursula von der Leyen and her team of negotiators that it "hasn't always been easy" on the road to securing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol between the UK and the EU.

The European Union published a short clip of the start of the meeting between the two teams this afternoon.

Mr Sunak told the EU team: "Thank you for the incredible work. It’s been a fantastic effort, I know it hasn’t always been easy at times but we have got through it and I think we’ve just shown a very positive and constructive attitude, understood each other."

Striking of protocol deal an opportunity to 'move forwards' - Labour

Peter Kyle, Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said the striking of a Brexit deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol should provide a moment to "move forwards".

He said: "Today is an opportunity for Northern Ireland, the UK and EU to move forwards. Attention should be on the contents of any protocol deal.

"Parties and communities in Northern Ireland will need some time to assess the deal. Labour stands ready to act in all Northern Ireland’s interests."

UK and EU agree deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have agreed a new Brexit deal to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A senior Government source told the BBC: "An agreement has been reached. The deal is done."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson rubbishes reports DUP decided to back deal

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rubbished reports that the DUP is "expected to accept the protocol deal" (see the post below at 13.52).

He said the DUP will "take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests".

What happens next on Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal?

After Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have finished their working lunch in Windsor, the Prime Minister is expected to brief his Cabinet on the final Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister will be dialling into the meeting remotely.

Once the Cabinet meeting has finished that is when we are expecting a press conference with Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen.

Sir David Lidington urges Tory Brexit rebels to 'get behind the Prime Minister'

Sir David Lidington, a former Cabinet minister, has warned potential Tory Brexit rebels that voters do not favour parties that "squabble" among themselves, writes Amy Gibbons, The Telegraph's political correspondent.

The ex-Conservative MP for Aylesbury called on those with doubts over Rishi Sunak's new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol to "get behind" the Prime Minister, in the "national interest".

Speaking at the launch of the Conservative European Forum's inquiry into the UK-EU trade deal, he said: "I hope very much that Conservative MPs will both look at the content of the deal, at what the deal or the protocol would enable us to do in resetting the relationship with the European Union at a time when democratic Europe faces existential security and economic challenges, and get behind the Prime Minister.

"And if they want to sort of fret about electoral impact, I would just say that I remember 1997. The electorate does not like parties that squabble incessantly amongst themselves, that appear to be occupied with themselves rather than with the interests of the men and women who are on the electoral register, and whom they are elected to represent and fight for.

01:52 PM

DUP leader: 'I'm neither positive nor negative'

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, appears to be keeping his cards close to his chest on what he thinks about Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal.

Here's a tweet from BBC political correspondent Jayne McCormack:

DUP leader @J_Donaldson_MP heading for his flight to London keeping cards close to his chest on a deal: "I'm neither positive nor negative - we need to take time to look at the deal, what's available and how it matches our seven tests"

It came after The Irish News reported that the DUP is "expected to accept the protocol deal", citing a source "with knowledge of the DUP's thinking".

Reader poll: Should the King meet with Ursula von der Leyen today?

01:42 PM

Ursula von der Leyen arrives for talks in Windsor

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has now arrived at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, Berkshire.

She was greeted by Rishi Sunak and the pair are now holding a working lunch as they finalise the new Brexit deal between the UK and the EU.

Rishi Sunak welcomes Ursula von der Leyen to the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor this afternoon - Dan Kitwood/Reuters

Rishi Sunak pays tribute to 'remarkable woman' Betty Boothroyd

I am saddened to hear of the death of Betty Boothroyd. A remarkable woman who dedicated her life to politics, she was an inspiration as the first woman Speaker.



The passion, wit & sense of fairness she brought to politics will not be forgotten. My thoughts go out to her family.

Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to Betty Boothroyd

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Betty Boothroyd following her death at the age of 93.

The Labour leader said in a statement: "Betty Boothroyd was an incredible and inspirational woman. As Speaker, she was at the forefront of a generation that smashed the glass ceiling for female politicians. She made the role her own, with a wit and style that will never be replicated.

01:08 PM

Parliament lowers flags to half-mast after death of Betty Boothroyd

Following the sad news that the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd has passed away, we have lowered the flags to half-mast in New Palace Yard.



She leaves behind a powerful legacy, and she will be missed.

Rishi Sunak arrives at Windsor venue for talks with EU chief

Rishi Sunak has now arrived at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, Berkshire, for talks with Ursula von der Leyen on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister arrived in an entourage of five cars accompanied by Metropolitan Police officers on motorcycles.

Rishi Sunak arrives at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green, Windsor, Berkshire - Dan Kitwood/PA

Ursula von der Leyen on whether a deal has been done: 'We'll see'

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has been seen leaving Europe House in Westminster.

When asked if a Brexit deal has been done, she told reporters: "We'll see."

Nicholas Watt, political editor at BBC Newsnight, has the tweet:

I just asked ⁦@vonderleyen⁩ as she left Europe House in Westminster whether she has a deal. She told me: "We'll see." But the European Commission president looked very happy and was laughing as she posed for photos with builders outside

Greg Hands: Starmer has 'no vision for our country'

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, has now responded to Sir Keir Starmer's speech on the economy this morning (see the post below at 10.15).

Mr Hands said Labour's record on the economy "speaks for itself – soaring unemployment, spiralling debt and no money left".

He said: "Starmer has no vision for our country, instead he is offering the usual Labour ideas: unfunded spending, endless borrowing and higher debt. He will take Britain backwards and put our long-term economic security at risk."

No vote this week on Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is not expected to be put to a vote in the House of Commons this week, The Telegraph understands.

The Prime Minister is expected to delay the point at which the House of Commons has its say on the agreement until MPs have had sufficient time to pore over the legal text of the deal.

That could mean a debate and likely a vote next week.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: 'Constitutionally unwise' for von der Leyen to meet the King

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said it is "constitutionally unwise" for the King to meet EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the same time as the EU and UK are finalising a Brexit deal.

The leading Conservative Brexiteer said: "It is surprising that the King will meet Ursula von der Leyen today as it antagonises the people the Prime Minister needs to conciliate.

"It is also constitutionally unwise to involve the King in a matter of immediate political controversy."

Steve Baker signals backing for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Steve Baker, a Northern Ireland minister, has just left 10 Downing Street and told reporters that Rishi Sunak is close to securing a "really fantastic result" on Brexit with the EU.

He said: "I can only say this, that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved."

There had been suggestions over the weekend that Mr Baker was on resignation watch over the deal but his comments today suggest he is firmly on board with Mr Sunak's plans.

Steve Baker, a Northern Ireland minister, is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street today - Isabel Infantes/AFP

'It’s not uncommon for His Majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders'

Downing Street has defended the decision to ask the King to meet Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, as the UK and the EU finalise a new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said Rishi Sunak believes "fundamentally" the decision was for Buckingham Palace.

"He firmly believes it’s for the King to make those decisions," the spokesman said.

"It’s not uncommon for His Majesty to accept invitations to meet certain leaders, he has met President Duda and President Zelensky recently. He is meeting with the president of the EU today."

Arlene Foster criticises No10 over Ursula von der Leyen's meeting with the King

Arlene Foster, the former DUP first minister of Northern Ireland, has criticised Downing Street over Ursula von der Leyen's meeting with the King this afternoon.

She said it is "crass" to hold the meeting at the same time as the Brexit deal is being finalised and "will go down very badly" in Northern Ireland.

Here is her tweet:

I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.



We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf. — Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) February 27, 2023

Rishi Sunak 'looking forward' to talks with Ursula von der Leyen

I'm looking forward to meeting @vonderleyen in Windsor today for further talks on the shared, practical solutions to the range of complex challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the death of Betty Boothroyd

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, has announced the death of Betty Boothroyd at the age of 93.

He said in a statement: "Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.

"To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache. She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair.

"She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm. Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her."

Analysis: Ursula von der Leyen's meeting with the King could prove politically controversial

The King meeting with a world leader is normally far from controversial. But the timing and backdrop of today's meeting with Ursula von der Leyen could prompt a political backlash.

Tory Brexiteers accused No10 of trying to drag the King into political matters at the weekend when the suggestion of a meeting first emerged.

And Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested this morning (see the post below at 09.32) that a meeting would be a mistake, arguing that the "sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted", referring to the Brexit deal.

Buckingham Palace made clear in its statement (see the post below at 11.19) that the meeting is happening as a result of a request from No10.

11:24 AM

Ursula von der Leyen arrives in London

I’m glad to be in the UK today to meet with Prime Minister @RishiSunak.



I'm glad to be in the UK today to meet with Prime Minister @RishiSunak. I'm looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend.

11:19 AM

Ursula von der Leyen to meet the King at Windsor Castle

The King will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for tea at Windsor Castle this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

A palace spokesperson said: "The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so."

Senior Tory Brexiteer: 'It's good to read it before you decide whether it's a good deal or not'

Theresa Villiers, a senior Tory Brexiteer and a former Northern Ireland secretary, said she had learned from "bitter experience" to wait to read the final text of a Brexit deal before deciding whether to back it or not.

She told Times Radio: "Very often agreements with the European Union have been portrayed in a certain way. And then when they're published, they turn out not to deliver the outcomes that people were promised.

"So I've learned from slightly bitter experience that it's good to read it before you decide whether it's a good deal or not, whether to vote yes or no."

She added: "I wouldn't say I'm a waiverer. I just believe in waiting to see legal texts before I decide on how to vote on it. So it may well be that the Prime Minister has secured some real concessions from the European Union, but I won't know that until I've seen the text and discussed it with my colleagues."

Sir Iain Duncan Smith accuses Government of trying to 'bounce' Tory MPs into deal

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was concerned Tory MPs were being "bounced" into supporting Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal.

The former Conservative leader and leading Eurosceptic said backbenchers had not been consulted enough on the agreement but would be simply expected to support it.

He told The Telegraph: "What concerns me is the Government is making an attempt at a bounce, and there is nothing MPs hate more than being bounced into something.

"There’s lots of running around saying this a great success, but we haven’t seen any of the details. We have a real problem because we have no idea what has been agreed: what is its legal status, will there be binding changes, what have they given up in return for concessions."

'Almost inevitable' Brexit deal will include continued role for ECJ in Northern Ireland - Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said it is "almost inevitable" that the European Court of Justice will continue to play a role in Northern Ireland's affairs under Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal.

He said: "We have been working on these problems for a very, very long time and we know what some of the solutions are.

"It is almost inevitable that the ECJ will have to play some part in this. I think the Prime Minister recognises that, the Government recognises that, but we have got to make progress.

"We owe it to the people of Northern Ireland to get on and fix this. They are desperate to have this fixed, they deserve to have it fixed and we need to fix it for the whole of the UK."

Sir Keir Starmer questions whether Rishi Sunak can sell Brexit deal to Tory MPs

The UK has been stuck in a "loop" of Tory prime ministers trying to sell Brexit deals to Tory Brexiteers for too long, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Speaking after delivering a speech in central London this morning, Sir Keir said of Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal: "The question will be whether the Prime Minister has got the strength to sell it to his backbenches or not and I think many people will be frustrated that this is the loop we have been stuck in for a very, very long time and it is not something we would have with a Labour government because we don't have those divisions in our party on this issue."

Labour government would 'restore trust' between UK and EU - Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer was asked after his speech what his first concrete act as prime minister would be to improve the UK's relationship with the EU, should he win power at the next general election.

He said: "I strongly believe that the single most important thing for an incoming Labour government is to restore trust and credibility in the process.

"We have been bedevilled in recent years by a lack of trust. We will see where today gets us with the protocol but certainly in all my dealings and conversations it is a basic lack of trust that has been the single biggest impediment."

Labour growth plan 'the only show in town', claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would secure a "fixed Brexit deal" which would "reset" the nation's relationship with the European Union.

The Labour leader claimed that his plan for increased economic growth is the "only show in town".

He said: "Unless we unlock the potential of every region and every nation we will never fix our economy."

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, delivers a speech in central London this morning - Toby Melville/Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer promises 'new model for economic growth'

Away from Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer is delivering a speech in central London this morning as he sets out more of his economic vision for the UK.

The Labour leader said his plan is to roll out a "new model for economic growth" based on unlocking "growth from the grassroots".

Sir Keir repeated his pledge to deliver the highest economic growth in the G7 by the end of a Labour government's first term in power.

Pictured: Steve Baker arrives at 10 Downing Street

Steve Baker, a Northern Ireland minister, has just arrived at 10 Downing Street.

The former head of the European Research Group was on resignation watch on Saturday night after being frozen out of negotiations on the new Brexit deal.

But the leading Brexiteer gave a thumbs up as he left No10 on Sunday, indicating he was feeling positive.

Steve Baker, a Northern Ireland minister, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Isabel Infantes/AFP

Pictured: Northern Ireland Secretary arrives in Downing Street this morning

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning - Shutterstock

Pictured: Boris Johnson leaves his London home this morning

Boris Johnson is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Jeremy Selwyn/SelwynPics

Lib Dems urge Government to maintain energy support for families

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the lowering of the energy price cap by Ofgem in April should prompt the Government to maintain its financial support for families (see the post below at 09.38).

He said: "This confirms the Government could easily afford to reduce energy bills in April instead of increasing them. People are already struggling to afford their rents and mortgages, food shopping and bills.

"It is unforgivable that the Conservatives are choosing to push desperate families over the edge by hiking their energy bills by another £500.

"Ministers must listen to our calls for an energy rescue package to save families and businesses from this cost of living cliff-edge, funded through a proper windfall tax."

Ofgem lowers energy price cap

Ofgem announced this morning that it is lowering its energy price cap – the amount suppliers are able to charge customers – from the current £4,279 per year to £3,280 for the average household.

The new number will take effect from April 1.

The regulator said the reduction of almost £1,000 reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

However, domestic energy bills are still set to rise by an average of £500 a year despite the reduction as the Government’s support for households becomes more limited.

'His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement'

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested it would be a mistake for Ursula von der Leyen to meet the King during her visit to the UK.

Talks between the European Commission President and Rishi Sunak will take place in Windsor, and there has been speculation she could meet the monarch.

Tory former Cabinet minister Mr Rees-Mogg told GB News: "I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

"The King gives assent to Acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on Acts of Parliament when they are going through the process. I think the same applies, that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement."

'It will all depend on the DUP'

Jacob Rees-Mogg said "quite a significant number" of Tory MPs are likely to oppose Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal if the DUP does not support it.

Asked about the potential scale of opposition to the deal, Mr Rees-Mogg told GB News: "It will all depend on the DUP.

"If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy.

"The position of Boris Johnson is always important. He remains the biggest figure in UK politics and therefore his view will be of fundamental relevance to how this debate is carried out."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Rishi Sunak 'taking a punt' on DUP supporting Brexit deal

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Rishi Sunak is "taking a punt" on the DUP supporting his Brexit deal instead of securing the party's support before he finalised the agreement.

The former business secretary told GB News that the "DUP are the key decision makers in this".

He said: "My concern over all of this is what sounds to be quite an achievement has been weakened by not consulting the DUP in the first place to ensure their support was on board before it was announced, rather than taking a punt that they may like it afterwards.

"I think that’s unfortunate, I think it hasn’t necessarily been handled successfully in terms of communications."

Ex-Cabinet minister says Government should make time for vote on Brexit deal

The Government is yet to give a concrete commitment to holding a vote in the House of Commons on Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal.

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said if it was up to him he would make time for a vote but he stressed that the Government technically does not need to hold one.

He told Sky News: "I think technically it probably doesn't... I understand politics, I have been around a long time, I think if I were the Government I would probably be making time for a debate and for some sort of vote that can be held by members.

"But I do think that as a matter of law it is important to remember that we put into place mechanisms in the EU Withdrawal Act back in 2020 that allow for these things to have direct effect through that already established legislative pipeline."

Sir Robert Buckland: 'We mustn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good'

Sir Robert Buckland, a Tory former Cabinet minister, said Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal is unlikely to solve every problem linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol but it does look like it will be a "big step forward".

He told Sky News: "We mustn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I am sure that this deal will probably have some unanswered questions and maybe not solve all the issues in one fell swoop.

"But it does sound as if it is going to be a big step forward that means then we don't have to take this unilateral action here in the UK with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that is currently before Parliament."

Senior Tory MP suggests Government should press ahead with Brexit deal even without DUP support

Sir Robert Buckland, the Tory former justice secretary, said a new Brexit deal to reduce border friction in Northern Ireland is "really positive news for the people of Northern Ireland" and it represents a "very positive step forward".

He also suggested the Government should press ahead with the deal even if it fails to win the support of the DUP.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I very much hope that the DUP will apporove what comes out of the package. I am hearing that there are potential developments on VAT and state subsidies which are big issues as well for the relationship between the EU and the UK.

"But I think now is the time for us to press ahead with a much needed change. I think that we need to think about citizens in Northern Ireland and their lives and the reality of life on the ground in Northern Ireland and work together for that change.

"Whilst it would be great to have the DUP on board, I think now is the time for us to get on with those reforms."

Sir John Major urges DUP and Tory Brexiteers to compromise

Sir John Major, the former prime minister, has told Tory Brexiteers to compromise and accept a degree of EU legal oversight in Northern Ireland if that is the price for resolving trade issues.

Tory Brexiteers and the DUP have been insistent that the European Court of Justice should play no role in Northern Ireland's affairs moving forward.

But Sir John said any role for the court is likely to be "tiny, partial and occasional" and that one issue "really ought not to stop an agreement being made".

He told the BBC Radio 4 Westminster Hour: "What is actually turning out to be a particularly difficult point is the question of what happens with trade disputes. The European Union insists that the European Court of Justice should be involved and that is a neuralgic point for many members of Parliament in the UK, particularly the European Research Group wing of the Tory party and also for the DUP.

"This neuralgic situation has left Northern Ireland without an executive and without a powersharing assembly for well over a year and it could be a good deal longer. Trade isn’t the only problem in Northern Ireland, they have got real problems with health, with education, with all sorts of other things and they need that executive back in operation.

"The extent to which the European Court of Justice would be involved would be in determining disputes between companies. They are not going to overturn the constitution - their involvement would be tiny, partial and occasional.

"And if we can get in a reform all the trade changes we need, the easier access for trade into Northern Ireland, then the fact that there would be a minute, occasional involvement of the European Court of Justice really ought not to stop an agreement being made. They talk of democracy, democracy is thrown away when that assembly is not sitting, we need them back."

'I think to change leader again would be a mistake'

Changing Tory leader again would make the Conservative Party look "ridiculous", Jacob Rees-Mogg said this morning as he said he was not advocating replacing Rishi Sunak amid tensions over the Prime Minister' Brexit deal.

The former business secretary was asked this morning if he would like to see Boris Johnson return as PM. He told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "Boris was a great leader, it was a mistake to get rid of him, but no, I do not want to see a change in the Tory leadership now. I think we would look ridiculous to change leader again."

He continued: "I am not saying that I never want to see Boris come back for the whole of eternity but I want to see Conservative MPs and Conservative Party members supporting Rishi Sunak.

"I think to change leader again would be a mistake. We need to have a leader who commands the support of the party otherwise the next election will make 1997 look like a tea party."

How today is likely to play out

Rishi Sunak is due to meet Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, for last minute talks at lunchtime, with the latter flying into London from Brussels this morning.

The meeting to finalise the deal is expected to take place in Windsor. Following the meeting Mr Sunak is expected to brief his Cabinet virtually on the deal he has agreed.

The Prime Minister and Ms von der Leyen are then due to hold a press conference before Mr Sunak then travels to Parliament to present the deal to the House of Commons in the late afternoon.

You can see the timeline in full here.

'Devil is in the detail': Jacob Rees-Mogg reserves judgement on PM's new Brexit deal

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister, declined to offer his backing to Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal at this stage as he said he wanted to wait to read the agreement in full.

The leading Brexiteer said that the "devil is in the detail" with all deals struck between the UK and the EU.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "We have got to see what the deal is. There are two things we need to know. One is what the DUP thinks because the protocol itself sets out in its first article that it is subsidiary to the Good Friday Belfast agreement.

"So if the DUP think it doesn’t meet that test, that will be very influential among Conservative MPs.

"And I am afraid with all the EU deals the devil is in the detail so when people say we need to see the legal text, they are not just larking about, they really want to see it to understand what the effect of it is."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexit deal may not win support of DUP

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal may not go far enough to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The former business secretary and leading Brexiteer told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "From what I have heard, he [Mr Sunak] has done very well but I am not sure that he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP back into powersharing which is the fundamental point of it."