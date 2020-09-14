Brexit: internal market bill passes by 77 votes amid Tory party tension

Conservative MPs fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson’s conduct of the Brexit process on Monday night, as former cabinet ministers and attorney generals said they would withhold support for a controversial bill which will break international law.

One government source said the justice secretary, Robert Buckland, was “wobbly” and had asked for additional cabinet scrutiny of a controversial clause of the bill.

Among those who refused to support the bill on Monday were a slew of senior Conservatives, select committee chairs and QCs – most notably the former chancellor Sajid Javid, and ex-attorney generals Sir Geoffrey Cox and Jeremy Wright.

However, Johnson’s sizeable majority meant the UK internal market bill passed with a comfortable cushion of 77 votes on Monday night, by 340 votes to 263. The real showdown is now set to be a forthcoming vote on an amendment by Bob Neill, the Conservative chair of the justice select committee.

MPs had urged the government to accept that amendment – rather than proceed with the internal market bill which breaches part of the Northern Ireland Protocol as set out in the withdrawal agreement signed with the EU.

Select committee chairs Neill, Simon Hoare and Tobias Ellwood, and the former culture chair Damian Collins, also criticised the bill as well as the former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell. A number of former lawyers also withdrew support including MPs Rehman Chishti, who resigned as a special envoy, and Gary Streeter.

Buckland was said to be particularly concerned about clause 45 of the bill. This states that regulations made by ministers under the legislation cannot be found incompatible with international law. It appears to be an attempt by Downing Street to avoid future legal challenges.

All five living former prime ministers had expressed concern about the bill, as well as the former Conservative leaders William Hague and Michael Howard.

Charles Walker, the vice chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, suggested the brewing rebellion, even if it did not kill the bill, was the result of mounting tension within the party – not only over the breach of international law but over coronavirus restrictions – both of which he called “profoundly un-Conservative.”

“I’m not going to be voting for this bill. Because if you keep whacking a dog don’t be surprised when it bites you back,” he said. “We are all members of parliament and we deserve to be taken seriously.”

Some MPs were told the threat of withdrawing the Conservative whip had not been ruled out if they rebelled.

In a nod to some angry MPs, Johnson said he would never invoke the controversial powers in the internal market bill if a Brexit trade deal was reached with the EU. He said the UK would “simultaneously pursue every possible redress under international law, as provided for in the [Northern Ireland] protocol” – a measure suggested by Cox.

Opening the debate in the Commons, the prime minister claimed the EU was willing to “use the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that goes well beyond common sense, simply to exert leverage against the UK in our negotiations for a free trade agreement”.

Johnson said the measures in the bill – which would hand unilateral powers to ministers in key areas yet to be agreed with the EU, breaching the terms of the treaty agreed in January – were “a protection, it’s a safety net, it’s in an insurance policy, and it is a very sensible measure”.

He said threats from the EU, which the bloc has denied, had made the legislation necessary, claiming the bloc could prevent food exports from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

That claim drew incredulity from the shadow business secretary, Ed Miliband, who responded for Labour. He said the bill did “precisely nothing” to address that issue, offering mockingly to give way to Johnson in the Commons if he had found anything in the bill that dealt with the “supposed threat”.

“He didn’t read the protocol, he hasn’t read the bill,” Miliband said. “What incompetence, what failure of governance, and how dare he try and blame everyone else? This is his deal, it’s his mess, it’s his failure.”

Intervening in Johnson’s speech, Wright raised the ministerial code which he said bounds ministers to respect international law. Earlier the former attorney general had said he along with many others, were “profoundly disturbed by what’s going on”.

