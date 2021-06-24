Brexit: The Independent to host free virtual panel event on the EU referendum’s fifth anniversary

(AFP via Getty Images)

Five years on from the UK referendum that would take us out of the EU and what have we learned?

The one thing both sides can probably agree on is that the way the UK left the EU was not handled as well as it could have been. To start with, that was the fault of the leavers, who appeared not to know what they meant by Brexit, and whose two leaders, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, fell out with each other in spectacular fashion. When Andrea Leadsom also fell by the wayside, that meant it was left to a remainer – albeit a reluctant one – to negotiate our departure.

It was then that the remainers miscalculated, thinking that they had a chance of stopping Brexit altogether, which in hindsight they probably never did. All they succeeded in doing was to hand Johnson a big election mandate for a “hard” form of Brexit.

Since then, the remainers have been right about two things. One, the cost of leaving the EU was sharper and more immediate than most economists expected, although it was concealed by the effects of the coronavirus. Two, Brexit was not the end of negotiations with the EU, but the beginning, as we saw at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

But remainers have to accept that the success of the British vaccines has unexpectedly strengthened the argument that the EU is a slow and inefficient bureaucracy.



