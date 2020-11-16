Brexit: what happens to the UK on 31 December, deal or no deal?

A “major breakthrough” will be needed to seal a Brexit deal in the coming days. But the public and businesses face significant changes and disruption to day-to-day life and trade from 11pm on 31 December, deal or no deal.

Back in January the UK committed to a “hard Brexit”, quitting the customs union and the single market. The new year will see the end of 30 years of trading conventions, easy tourist travel and French or Spanish retirement dreams. It also creates potential gaps in policing, funding nightmares for science and a mountain of red tape for heavy industries.

1. What won’t be in the deal?

We won’t know until the 500-600 page document detailing a potential deal is published.

We know that a deal will mean continued tariff-free and quota-free access to each other’s markets, but little else.

Questions remain over key related sectors, aviation and haulage, and whether there will be enough time to secure detailed agreements.

So what will change from 1 January?

2. Borders between Great Britain and Northern Ireland erected from day one.

From 11pm on 31 December the Northern Ireland protocol will be implemented requiring customs declarations and other checks on all goods coming from Great Britain.

Many fear that many ordinary businesses will not be aware of the mandatory paperwork required for sales in Northern Ireland.

This controversial solution to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland will be in place for six years.

These special Brexit arrangements make it a guinea pig for business across the EU and for HMRC, which is still rolling out special customs software for Brexit.

Business leaders last week warned that trade across the Irish sea could be paralysed as the new software being developed for Brexit, known as the Customs Delivery Service (CDS), will not be ready on time.

Supermarkets including Sainsbury’s have warned that supplies of some meat, dairy and fish products will be restricted unless the EU agrees to waive controls for big trusted traders.

3. Immigration and borders elsewhere in the UK

Immigration rules will change from day one, with Priti Patel’s points-based system applying for all new arrivals.

Tourist travel is likely to be visa-free in both directions for 90 days but the European Health Insurance Card, allowing emergency cover on holiday, may not work subject to negotiations.

The most immediate impact of the new immigration rules will be felt far away from the border.

From next year employers and landlords will be required to check that EU citizens are entitled to work or live in the UK, or they will face penalties.

Campaigners predict that many EU nationals legally entitled to be in the country will end up turned down for interview, jobs or flats because of a lack of awareness of the laws post-Brexit.

There are also fears for British citizens settled in the EU who may want to return home – to look after an elderly parent or retire – with a non-British spouse, who will be subjected to Patel’s points-based system after March 2022. Those on low incomes or pensioners fear they could fail the means test, leading to unwarranted emotional upheaval for families.

4. Policing – will the UK become a fugitive and smugglers’ paradise?

Theresa May made her contempt for the government’s approach to policing known last month when she was seen to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove told the Commons the UK would be better without joint law enforcement.

Police fear key tools of anti-terror, fraud and other crime will be lost including the European arrest warrant (EAW) and real time passenger data exchanges.

Interpol is the backup policing plan but it would be “slower, not as effective”, according to Richard Martin, a deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan police and the lead for Brexit and international criminality for national police forces. It would take as many as 60 days to get criminal records from the EU compared to six days currently, he told a parliamentary committee.

The National Crime Agency operations boss, Steve Rodhouse, has said his number one “Christmas wish” is that Brexit negotiators keep the EAW.

5. Science and education collaboration

Leading science representatives including Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Sage committee advising the government on Covid, fear the UK’s membership of the £80bn EU flagship research programme may be about to end.

