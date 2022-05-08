Brexit: Fixing Northern Ireland Protocol 'cannot be put off', says Dominic Raab

Fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol "cannot be put off", the deputy prime minister has said amid fears that progress on power sharing will remain stalled after last Thursday's elections.

Dominic Raab told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday that stability was being "imperilled" by problems with the protocol, which governs Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The deal ensured there would be no return to a hard border with the Republic of Ireland but creates an effective border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

An impasse over efforts to renegotiate the deal has been brought to a head by last Thursday's assembly election results, which saw Sinn Fein become the biggest party for the first time.

But the unionist DUP has said it will not take part in a power sharing devolved government unless progress is made on the protocol.

Mr Raab told Sky News that the UK wanted to see "stability" created with a new executive being formed.

But he said that "stability is being put at risk - imperilled if you like - by the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, something that affects communities across the board".

He added: "It's clear the Northern Ireland Protocol must be fixed... and that cannot be put off."