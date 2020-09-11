Rout of the pound pauses amid Brexit tensions

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier gestures as he leaves after a meeting at Westminster Conference Centre in London, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A sharp sell-off for the pound paused on Friday, despite continued sky-high tensions between the UK and EU over Brexit.

Sterling was down 0.2% against the euro (GBPEUR=X) to €1.0799 in early trade on Friday and flat against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) to $1.2799.

The pound had been trading positively against both pairs in early trade, helped by data showing the UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, although that was a slowdown on June’s figure.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the data showed the UK was recovering from the COVID-19 crisis faster than most mainland European economies.

However, Hewson said the GDP figure was “almost a side show” compared to Brexit.

“The pound has had a torrid week slipping to six month lows against the euro and sliding sharply against the US dollar as this week’s EU/UK trade talks broke up in acrimony and recrimination,” Hewson said.

Sterling dropped over 1.5% against the euro and dollar on Thursday after the EU threatened to walk away from Brexit trade talks and take legal action against the UK unless it backed down from plans to break part of the Withdrawal Agreement. The price action marked the biggest daily drop for the pound since March when investors were selling amid a panic over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite Friday’s slight recovery, the pound remains at its lowest level against the euro since March. The British currency has fallen over 3.5% against the euro since the start of September as Brexit tensions have soared.

The BBC reported on Friday that trade talks will continue next week despite the EU’s threat to walk away from negotiations. However, almost no progress has been made in the eight rounds of negotiations so far and there is little sign of the deadlock being broken.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday evening said “significant differences” remain between the two sides. Barnier said in a statement the EU was “intensifying its preparedness work” for a possible no deal outcome.