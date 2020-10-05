No-deal Brexit risks rise in violence in Northern Ireland, MPs warn MI5

MI5 cannot afford to cut resources devoted to countering terrorism in Northern Ireland because of the risk of an upsurge in violence in the event of a hard or no-deal Brexit, parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC) has warned.

The watchdog said dissident republicanism remained resilient, actively recruiting young members, and could inflame further if “border infrastructure” were to reappear along the frontier with Ireland.

“Any infrastructure erected at the Irish border to handle customs or security checks would immediately become a target,” the cross party committee warned, “and would increase the risk of political violence in border areas.”

MI5 devoted 20% of its resources to countering Northern Irish terror in the to March 2018 and the ISC said that “any change at this time would seem to be premature in the light of the uncertainty” posed by the conclusion of the Brexit this year.

Although most of the terror threat in Northern Ireland comes from dissident republicans, the ISC also warned that Brexit could “reignite the threat from loyalist groups that have previously held a ceasefire”.

Committee members sought reassurances from MI5 that the security service would be able to tackle a sudden deterioration in the security situation as a result of Brexit, although the agency’s full response was redacted. “I think we can be reasonably confident,” it began, before being cut off for security reasons.

Both the UK, Ireland and the European Union have said they are well aware of the security risks if the Brexit talks were to breakdown to the a point where a hard border had to be reintroduced on the island of Ireland. But a final deal has yet to be reached as negotiations on a post Brexit trade deal reach their critical phase.

Dissident republicanism is concentrated in four small groups, the most active of which is the new IRA, which admitted it was behind the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in April 2019 whilst observing rioting in Derry.

Despite public revulsion following the death of the 29 year old, the new IRA quickly recovered and the number of attacks has been increasing from very low levels. In 2018 only one dissident republican terror attack was carried out.

Last year, in addition to the fatal shooting of McKee in April, three other attacks succeeded, all involving improvised explosives. One was a postal bomb sent to Heathrow Airport which partially exploded, while at least six others failed.

Kevan Jones, a Labour MP, and Stewart Hosie, an SNP MP, who served on the ISC during the last parliament when the report was largely written said: “Northern Ireland-related terrorism has not gone away. The threat requires sustained pressure more, now, than ever.”

Last September, the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said he wanted to recruit 800 more officers to deal with a rise in paramilitary activity. A particular concern was the the growing strength of the new IRA which appears to be consolidating some members from other dissident groups.

The ISC – a special committee of MPs and peers – acts the parliamentary watchdog of Britain’s spy agencies, including MI5.