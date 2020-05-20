Brexit: There could be 'additional customs process' on imports into Northern Ireland, govt admits

The government has admitted for the first time there could be an "additional process" for some goods sent from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes after Boris Johnson told Sky News in December "there won't be checks" created as a result of his tweaked Brexit deal.

Under the move revealed today, customs facilities in Northern Ireland would be "expanded" under the fall-back option if no trade deal is struck with the EU by the end of the year.

But the government is insisting no separate customs infrastructure will be built.