Brexit and the arts: why the battle isn’t over for this beleaguered industry

So, how are you finding that new Brexit deal? Whatever your view on the matter – and no, please don’t tell me – I think we can all agree that it’s a relief at least that we got one. Unless, unfortunately, you work in the performing arts. For this industry, already so pummelled by Covid, it was a signal that life is about to get even harder.

For bands, singers, orchestras, opera stars, their crews and technicians – and frankly anyone who heavily relies on touring as part of their work, from theatres to ballet companies – freedom of movement and the transporting of goods are vital. Prior to Brexit, performing in a different European city every day, and transporting a whole load of kit to boot, was a straightforward, regular part of life.

Now it will mean navigating the different entry requirements of each of the 27 member states, some of which will require the purchase of a work permit in order to perform, and on top of that, there’s carnet costs – basically a border passport for goods – for equipment. Financially, both of these are worrying for smaller artists working on already tight budgets. To acquire a visa, for example, will mean proving they have a certain amount of savings in their bank account, no mean feat for struggling creatives.

“A young UK-based string quartet might be paid £2000 maximum between them to travel to a European city. On top of that they'll have to pay their taxes, they've got to pay for an extra seat on the plane for the cello, and now they'll have to pay extra for work permits. And that's if they get the invitations to Europe,” says John Gilhooly, the artistic director of Wigmore Hall.

And for bigger British artists there’s a problem too: limits on haulage were a surprise outcome of the deal, meaning only two stops will be allowed before lorries unloading goods have to go home. Their inclusion was unexpected because, specifically to the touring industry, goods get loaded back on the truck – they are not being sold. If you’re a big star wanting to play more than Paris and Amsterdam, “it doesn’t work,” says manager Ellie Giles, who is a board member of the Music Managers Forum. “The only way to get around that is by using EU hauliers, and that means British hauliers are out of business.” And even so, the equipment would need to be handed over from a UK driver to an EU driver, “so that’s an extra day’s worth of travel, and that’s an extra day’s cost on that.” Time is money in the touring business, and potential border delays – caused by paperwork or customs checks – are another worry. Nick Adams, Strategic Lead, Policy and Engagement at the Barbican, explains that acts from the venue’s largely international programme will often play Paris the day before coming to London – “so we need things to be processed quickly.”

A petition asking the government to seek a Europe-wide permit for touring professionals and artists now stands at over 257k signatures, and has attracted support from the likes of Laura Marling, Tim Burgess and Louis Tomlinson. It was set up by Tim Brennan, a video technician who has worked for artists including Lady Gaga, The 1975 and Madonna, who says “as someone who’s spent over 30 years working all over the planet it’s a bit of a sudden end to my career.” He fears that the added costs and red tape might discourage companies from hiring UK-based technicians, and has been told that some may now only hire those with a dual or EU passport.

Another threat is the loss funding to an already battered arts sector. The UK will no longer be a member of Creative Europe, which provided £40m in arts funding a year. Dr Charlotte Faucher, who compiled the Arts After Brexit report, which found we may experience a two year ‘cultural hiatus’, says membership of these organisations is about more than money: it’s also about our ability to participate in the cultural world stage. “I don’t doubt there will be more partnerships done with EU organisations, but they will each be reinvented – and that takes time and money.”

All told it presents a logistical and bureaucratic nightmare that, if unresolved, will threaten the entire business model and almost certainly shut out emerging artists. The temperature around the issue is incredibly high, and was further inflamed at the weekend by a claim that the UK rejected an EU proposal of visa-free tours. “Wow. Spineless f***s. Wow...” tweeted Thom Yorke. “It is not true we turned down a bespoke arrangement from the EU to allow musicians to work and perform in member states,” said DCMS. But for some close to the issue, the ‘who said what’ nature of the debate is a distraction to finding a solution.

Orchestras had anticipated that this would be a problem since the UK voted for Brexit. Sir Simon Rattle, who signed a letter calling Brexit a “self-built cultural jail” appears to have voted with his feet this week and announced he will leave the London Symphony Orchestra for Berlin. Mark Pemberton, who is the Director of the Association of British Orchestras, says that navigating the rules of each EU state was always on the cards – “if you leave the single market and the customs union, things will change” – but the task is now trying to ascertain the rules for each country and distribute them to the ABO’s members. He has been part of negotiations with the government and is hopeful that at least an EU-wide visa exemption will be agreed eventually, but his biggest fear is that the bureaucracy could make booking British orchestras off-putting to European promoters. “It will start to knock chunks out of our business model, and if that then starts to hit the financial viability of an orchestra, we might start seeing our members getting into trouble.”

Ironically, Covid has provided something of a grace period – many hope the issues will be ironed out before activity and international travel recommence. But for managers working in the rock and pop industry, they don’t feel as confident about booking future gigs and appearances. Because streaming is not particularly profitable, the live market is a massive money-maker and European touring is crucial. Although Giles doesn’t think the demand for British acts will decline, appearances may no longer be cost-effective – European festivals may no longer be financially viable for new bands, for example.

For the visual arts world, the main concern had been that a no-deal Brexit would hobble the transfer of artworks across borders, so there is some sense of relief (although, again, the halt of exhibition activity leaves it untested for now). But artists tend to have a global mindset, and for Axel Rüger, the head of the Royal Academy, “it just makes everything more insular, more isolated, as a general feeling, and that for our sector is tricky.” He does fear that it will be harder to attract foreign talent if the visa process feels more arduous and laments the closure of the Erasmus programme, which allowed him to study at Cambridge. Born in Germany, he has moved from jobs in Amsterdam to London from one day to the next “and it hardly ever even occurred to me to find that anything other than normal. So it’s a new reality.”

But one sector that looks to the Brexit deal with particular foreboding is opera. Henry Little, the artistic director of Opera Rara and a trustee of Opera UK, a new sector support organisation for the industry, fears that it’s “no longer a level playing field”. The opera community in the UK is “interdependent” with Europe, he explains. He is concerned that UK artists may be passed over for more easily bookable counterparts in Europe, and that opportunities to develop their careers in Europe, previously hugely valuable to UK performers, may now be harder to come by. There’s also the unique issue of ‘jump-ins’, “which, in the opera world, potentially presents a very significant problem.” This is when a singer becomes unwell and has to pull out of a performance, and producers fly replacements in from Europe to appear at short notice. Now performers will need to acquire a certificate of sponsorship before performing in the UK, making jump-ins “at best, extremely challenging in terms of time scale, at worst, just downright impossible”, something which “makes people very nervous.” This could lead to performances having to be abandoned, meaning British opera audiences could lose out too.

DCMS maintains that “we will endeavour to make it as straightforward as possible for UK artists to travel and work in the EU” and Gilhooly believes a pan-European agreement could eventually be made. “It’s a pity, because life was so easy before,” he says, but has faith that there is will on both sides to fix the problems. “Culture is a great binder and we have wonderful relationships with all of the culture halls, promoters and artistic directors across Europe. We all love music, we all love each other’s culture and we really want to share it.”

The deal has not, then, brought the closure that the government might have hoped. Rüger wonders if, for artists, that may now manifest itself in a move to explore “this new Britishness or Englishness, this new national identity emphasised through Brexit – what that really means.” But he feels that, in or out, Europe has become an idea that Brexit cannot stop. “To some degree, the horse has bolted. To pull the drawbridge up now, yes you can do that. But we’re not living in the 1950s anymore. The complexion of society has changed so much. The identity of any European person is informed by so many international influences.” Whatever happens next, one thing is clear: when the Covid crisis ends, hard-hit performers and behind-the-scenes staff can’t afford to have any doors closed to them.