Brexit and the Fed are a boon to European markets

European markets had a positive open on Thursday as a Brexit deal appears increasingly in focus and US federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell outlined a cautiously optimistic outlook for the most powerful nation in the world.

The focus now firmly remains on the Bank of England’s coming decision as well as the Swiss National Bank’s on Thursday.

London’s FTSE (^FTSE) opened up 0.5%. It’s continental peers were also in the green, with Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) having gained 1.5% and France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) up 0.6%.

US futures markets were heading higher. The S&P 500 (ES=F) was up 0.6%, while the Dow Jones (YM=F) tilted upward 0.5% and the Nasdaq (NQ=F) jumped 0.5%.

The Fed will maintain its massive bond-buying program until "substantial" progress is seen in employment and inflation, keeping its bond buying program at the rate of at least $120bn (£87.04bn) a month.

“There was little in the way of surprises from the Federal Reserve last night,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

While Powell warned that the coming months would be "particularly challenging," as the US battles a surge in coronavirus cases, he was more upbeat about the longer term outlook by improving its 2020 GDP forecast to a -2.4% contraction, while upgrading its 2021 forecast to 4.2% from 4%. The Fed was also more optimistic about the unemployment rate, forecasting it to fall to 5% by the end of next year.

“The Federal Reserve dialed up the volume on a number of the economic forecasts yesterday,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade. “It was evident that the Fed is confident and optimistic about the economic recovery and the market rallied on the back of this.”

Brexit talks are also moving forward, with sterling extending its rally into Thursday. The market mood has been boosted following remarks from European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said: “I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there and it is therefore our responsibility to continue trying.”

There are two weeks left to agree on a deal before the transition period ends, and it would need to be ratified by both sides. While the House of Commons goes into recess on Thursday, it could be brought back if a Brexit deal is reached.

The global COVID-19 immunisation campaign continues, and the US Food and Drug Administration will meet on Thursday to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine, following the approval of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine that has already started to be rolled out.

In a bid to shore up public confidence in getting the vaccine, US Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday while President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get a shot as early as next week.

The European Commission is also reviewing the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNtech (BNTX) vaccine and is expected to approve it on Monday if it receives the endorsement of a key drugs oversight committee. That particular vaccine candidate could then be distributed to vaccine centers in the continent as early as Wednesday.

Asian markets were positive at market close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (^HSI) gained 0.7%, and Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) was higher 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) headed upward 1.1%.