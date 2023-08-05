New brewery set to open in Johnson County, crafted by ex-teacher following his passion

Former history teacher Matt Britton is making a seemingly dramatic career shift by opening a brewery in Overland Park.

But he believes the two occupations have many parallels.

Since before the Revolutionary War, America’s pubs have functioned as public meeting spaces, Britton explained, hosting stimulating discussions about life, spirituality and democracy.

In fact, historians believe it was in public houses — or pubs — like Boston’s Green Dragon Tavern that Samuel Adams and other members of the Sons of Liberty plotted to undermine the British government.

Britton wanted to create an equally communal space to revive meaningful (though not necessarily political) discussions. Enter Discourse Brewing, set to open at 7211 W. 97th St. in the Windmill Square shopping center in late September.

“It’s just that dialogue,” Britton said. “I’m really trying to emulate a local place where you can meet your neighbors.”

Johnson County’s newest microbrewery will move into the former site of the Window Door & Trim store.

Though the concept was inspired by Britton’s love of history, it will have a modern look with repurposed metal railing and touches of gold. A fireplace will sit near a high bay window and lounge chairs for a “cozy” feel, Britton said. Patrons will be able to see into the brewhouse.

“That’s part of the experience that I’m trying to create,” he said. “There’s a lot of pubs you go into nowadays … and you don’t see the brewhouse. I want people to know we brew.”

Partnering with his wife, Amanda Louiso, Britton also plans to bring in TV screens for sports lovers and a gaming station, though it’s not strictly a sports bar.

Britton specializes in new age IPAs, West Coast pilsners and pale ales. He’ll also serve cider and wine. Discourse’s logo, two rabbits holding a hops flower, is a nod to his love of beers made with the plant.

“I love hops. And that doesn’t mean bitter,” he said. “The way I use hops is they become very flavorful.”

Discourse won’t have a full kitchen, but local businesses Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice cream and Sugar Beats Bake Shop will provide popcorn and cupcakes. Britton also hopes to host a rotating roster of food trucks.

Britton grew up in Lawrence before moving to the South and teaching in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida for several years. He spent his summers investing in his hobbies and feeding his passion for home brewing.

Then, he began entering his brews in contests.

“When I started winning awards, it gave me that confidence that maybe I could open a brewery,” he said. “I’d be listening to beer podcasts and reading about beer. I’d go on summer vacations to various breweries across the U.S.”

Last year, Britton and Louiso moved to the Kansas City area, and Britton decided it was time to take the (beer-soaked) plunge.

Since launching the business’s Facebook page and announcing its opening, Britton said he’s received an outpouring of support.

“I’ve never seen a person who hates a brewery, and I don’t know if I wanna meet that person,” he said with a laugh. “When you say you’re opening a brewery, people are excited.”

Discourse will join a growing number of locally owned bars and taprooms in Johnson County. Friction Beer Co. opened in downtown Shawnee this summer near another newbie, Wild Child — a sister cocktail bar to James Beard Award nominee Drastic Measures.

Few are in Overland Park, however. Brew Lab, 7925 Marty St., is a mainstay in downtown OP. Britton believes the lack of craft beer in the city has fueled the neighborhood’s excitement for the brewery’s opening day.

Future historians, take note:

“When everyone’s like, ‘What’s the top five breweries in Kansas City?’ I want to be part of that discussion.”