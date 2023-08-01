Brewery expands to Berea after Madison Co. wet vote. Will other liquor businesses open?

Before the May 16 ballot measure to end prohibition in Madison County, Charley Hamilton, co-owner of Richmond-based Dreaming Creek Brewery, promised expansion if the “yes” vote succeeded.

With the wet/dry vote passing by a two to one margin, he made good on that pledge July 12 announcing intentions to open a new Berea brewery and taproom in a 9,000-square-foot building at 207 N Broadway in the city’s Old Town district.

Prior to the vote, only Richmond was entirely wet, while Berea was “moist,” with alcohol sales only allowed at restaurants.

So far Dreaming Creek’s plans have been the most public, but they’re not the only ones. According to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, there’s been several inquiries into packaged licenses for liquor stores at the city’s ABC office, but nothing finalized yet. However, after a local ordinance for the “wet” vote passed 8-0 during its second reading at a July 18 city council meeting, he expects many more license requeststo come rolling in.

Fraley says he is looking forward to what other businesses the vote will attract, which he hopes also will bring attention to Berea’s popular local artists. He’s also happy to see it begin with a native Madison Countian in Hamilton and Dreaming Creek.

“It’s always nice to see local businesses expand,” says Fraley. “His brewery will be a welcome addition to our Old Town artisan district because not only do locals go there for dining, entertainment and shopping, but it’s also the entryway for our entire tourism industry, which is a very active part of our local economy.”

The building is one that Hamilton looked at when it was previously for sale in 2019 before realizing that a brewery in Berea wouldn’t be feasible under the city’s then-moist designation. Interest in the property was then reinvigorated last fall when current owner Katie Startzman, also of the Native Bagel Company and Nightjar, approached him about a sale. Around that same time a petition to place a wet/dry vote on the upcoming ballot for Madison County residents succeeded, marking the first time since the early 1900s that those within the county would vote on whether to allow alcohol sales.

Following negotiations, the two agreed to deal prior to the May vote, contingent based on its passing. Hamilton hopes to open the brewery by late 2023 or early 2024.

According to Hamilton, the space will include a 7,000-square-foot production space that will become the center of the brewery’s operations, with the potential of tripling production once it’s fully operational.

Dreaming Creek Brewery has been a popular Richmond drinking destination since it opened in April 2018. Now they are expanding with a second brewery and taproom in Berea.

“We’re at a point where we need bigger and better equipment in order to make more beer, and our Richmond facilities are landlocked and didn’t bode well for adding capacity,” says Hamilton. “When it came to Berea potentially being available again, we knew that building inside and out and already had designs in our heads for what’d we’d do with it, so it was perfect. It just made sense.”

The space will also feature a 2,000-square-foot taproom that will also host live music, drag shows and other community events along with serving and showcasing the town’s flourishing artisan community. It’s all part of the next phase of Hamilton’s vision for Dreaming Creek that, so far, almost seems too good to be true.

“This past week has been a whirlwind,” says Hamilton. “Every time I go to Berea to turn the lights on people are stopping by to tell me how excited they are. I can tell the vote is already having a positive impact and we haven’t even opened up yet.”