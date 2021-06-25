This brewery’s Boozy Pops have arrived — just in time for #hotsummer, Charlotte edition

Charlotte, it’s time to reunite with summer, and it’s no coincidence that Sycamore Brewing’s newest thing involves frozen wine.

If you perked up at the idea of Popsicles with booze in ‘em, pay attention: These new wine-based pops are best enjoyed outdoors, along the light rail in South End on a hot Carolina summer day. Sycamore will release the pops on Saturday, June 26.

Here are your Boozy Pop flavor choices:

Boozenberry: Strawberry and raspberry, with a little bit of agave frozen into a red wine-based pop. Think: frozen Sangria.

Piña Colada: Pineapple, coconut agave frozen into a white wine-based pop.

The Boozy Pops are 5% ABV.

Sycamore Boozy Pops are wine-based Popsicles that are best dunked in craft beer.

CharlotteFive got to taste test them on Thursday, and if you’d told us before you got there that frozen wine dunked in beer would taste good, we might have been skeptical. Yet, they were actually quite refreshing. “We wanted the pops to be fruity and refreshing, not too alcohol-forward or sweet,” Sycamore Brewing Director Brad Bergman said.

Bluegrass music, local barbecue food trucks and two new beer releases will accompany the Boozy Pops release on Saturday, as well as two new beers: Drippy IPA and Funslinger IPA. Pro tip: Dip a Boozenberry in the Drippy beer. Sounds weird, but we promise, it works.

Wine is already so good, so why put it into an icy pop? “Charlotte is so hot in the summer months, and we wanted to offer something beyond refreshing to our guests,” co-founder Sarah Brigham told CharlotteFive.

Cheers to that.

Location: 2161 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Brookhill/South End

Hours: Monday to Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Instagram: @sycamorebrewing

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.