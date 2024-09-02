Brewers' Willy Adames extends homer streak to 5 games to tie team record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record when he hit a three-run drive in the first inning of Monday’s 9-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adames' homer, on his 29th birthday, came off Andre Pallante and was his 29th this season.

Adames tied the team mark of Jeromy Burnitz in 1997 and Eric Thames in 2017.

He has 13 three-run homers, tying Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996 for the most in a major league season. Sammy Sosa, Tino Martinez and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella each had 12.

Adams, eligible for free agency after the World Series, has started all 138 games for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

