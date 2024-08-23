Brewers visit the Athletics to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (73-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-73, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (10-8, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -131, Athletics +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 32-33 in home games and 55-73 overall. The Athletics have gone 34-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 73-54 overall and 35-30 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 29 home runs while slugging .561. Shea Langeliers is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 85 RBI while hitting .248 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

