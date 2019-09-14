Brewers try again to solve Cards' Goldschmidt

The visiting Milwaukee Brewers will try to cool down Paul Goldschmidt as their series with the St. Louis Cardinals continues Saturday night.

Goldschmidt hit two homers and drove home a career-high seven runs as the Cardinals won 10-0 Friday night at Busch Stadium.

That result snapped the Brewers' winning streak at seven games. Milwaukee fell into third place in the National League Central race, five games behind the first-place Cardinals (83-64).

The Brewers (78-69) are one game behind the second-place Chicago Cubs (79-68) in the division race and for the second NL wild-card slot.

Goldschmidt has punished the Brewers this season, hitting eight homers and driving home 20 runs in 17 games. Overall, he is 12-for-33 (.364) in his last 11 games with 11 walks, five doubles, a triple, two homers and 16 RBIs.

Goldschmidt is 12-for-26 (.462) with two homers and seven RBIs in his career against Brewers right-hander Jordan Lyles (10-8, 4.38 ERA), who will start Saturday.

Lyles has been better since coming to the Brewers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in late July, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.51 ERA in eight starts. He beat the Cardinals 4-1 on Aug. 28, striking out nine and allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Lyles is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA against the Cardinals this season and 2-4 with a 4.89 ERA in 12 career appearances against them, including seven starts.

He lasted just 4 1/3 innings Monday at Miami in his latest start -- despite allowing just one run -- as Brewers manager Craig Counsell went to his 14-man bullpen early. Counsell will continue making aggressive use of his relief corps to get the matchups he wants.

"We're comfortable," Counsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday. "I think the guys are in a good spot. We're still assuming guys need a day off. We've treated it like that. There are some guys off today. There were some guys off yesterday. I think we're in good shape."

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (10-7, 2.77 ERA) gets a rematch against Lyles after being on the losing side of the Aug. 28 game. He allowed three runs (two earned) and fanned seven in six innings.

He is 1-2 with 7.11 ERA in four starts against the Brewers this year and 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine career starts against them. Flaherty has had trouble with Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, who is 7-for-14 with two doubles, three homers and five RBIs against him.

On the positive side, Flaherty is 6-1 with a 0.71 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break.

"Every time he takes the mound, I feel like he's going to throw a no-hitter," Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt added, "Guys with that talent, but also that kind of real dedication to their craft -- and he's clearly had this for a long time, displayed it in the organization -- it just grows. He just continues to take advantage of opportunities and get better."

On the injury front for the Brewers, catcher Manny Pina remains sidelined by a concussion. He is doing light exercises, but he his recovery has been slower than expected.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff is still out due to a left oblique strain. If his bullpen session goes well Saturday, he would return in some role next week.

Second baseman Keston Hiura is working his way back from a hamstring strain. He could be available to pinch-hit on Saturday.

