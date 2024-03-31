Brewers top Mets, 4-1, to complete season-opening three-game sweep

NEW YORK — Three games into the 2024 season and timely offense appears to be a problem for the Mets.

It’s far too early to worry, but a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers isn’t exactly the way the Mets imagined starting the season. This latest loss, 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, featured eight runners stranded and saw the Mets go 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Manager Carlos Mendoza was not in the dugout for the series finale against the Brewers (3-0), serving his one-game suspension that came down shortly before the game as a result of right-hander Yohan Ramírez throwing a pitch behind Rhys Hoskins on Saturday. Ramírez threw three innings in relief of Tylor Megill, allowing two earned runs. With his decision to appeal his three-game suspension, he was able to pitch for the second day in a row.

But Ramírez didn’t take the loss. That was charged to Megill (0-1), who gave up two runs (one earned) in four innings. Megill showcased his expanded arsenal with some good results, but three walks didn’t exactly help keep his pitch count low.

The right-hander walked the first hitter he faced, Sal Frelick, then promptly picked him off first. But with two outs, Christian Yelich reached on catcher’s interference and then stole second, putting him in position to score on a single by Willy Adames.

The Brewers scored with two outs again in the second inning in a similar fashion. Brice Turang singled to left field and stole second base. Jackson Chourio doubled him home.

Despite their better efforts, the running game has remained an issue for the Mets (0-3) during opening weekend. With Omar Narvaez making his first start behind the plate Sunday, the Brewers swiped three bags (two by Yelich).

Francisco Alvarez, who went 3-for-4 with a home run Saturday, hit a one-out double off right-hander Colin Rea (1-0) in the bottom of the second. Tyrone Taylor drove him home with two outs.

The offense ended there for the home team. Rea walked the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth, with Taylor battling him for 12 pitches before being awarded first base. But Narvaez popped up to right field to end the inning.

The bullpen has been solid so far this season and the Mets did hit some balls hard, but the results eluded them all weekend. They’ll continue their home stand Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

_____