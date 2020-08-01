Brewers to start Anderson against St. Louis in home opener

St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (3-3, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA, .86 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Manny Pina: (finger).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).

