Brewers rally from five runs down to beat Yankees 7-6

STEVE MEGARGEE
·4 min read
  New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 7-6 on Friday night.

Judge went 2 of 4 and scored two runs but didn’t homer, keeping his season total at 57. He’s four off the American League record set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge beat out an infield hit in the first, reached on a check-swing single to center in the second and was intentionally walked for the 17th time this season in the third. His intentional walk drew a chorus of boos from an American Family Field crowd that included a healthy contingent of Yankees fans.

After falling behind 5-0 in the first two innings, the Brewers rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the eighth. Josh Donaldson's homer off Taylor Rogers (4-7) tied it in the ninth before the Brewers responded in the bottom half of the inning to complete their biggest comeback victory of the season.

The Brewers trailed 4-0 in a 7-6, 11-inning victory over the Atlanta Braves on May 18.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the middle of the ninth inning.

Hunter Renfroe led off the ninth with a double off All-Star Clay Holmes (6-4) and tool third when Kolten Wong grounded out. After Andrew McCutchen walked, Jace Peterson struck out and Victor Caratini walked to load the bases, Mitchell lined a single up the middle, ending a 4-hour, 10-minute game.

Given a 5-0 lead, Frankie Montas lasted 3 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 6.35. The Yankees are 3-5 in his eight starts since he was acquired at the trade deadline. He took a rotation spot vacated by the trade of Jordan Montgomery, and the St. Louis Cardinals are 7-1 in Montgomery’s starts.

New York pitchers walked eight, four by the bullpen.

Milwaukee's Willy Adames went 2 of 4 with a three-run homer and RBI double to spark the comeback.

His homer in the second inning was his 29th of the season, matching the most ever by a Brewers shortstop. Hall of Famer Robin Yount homered 29 times during his MVP season of 1982 while leading the Brewers to their lone World Series appearance.

Two innings later, Adames hit an RBI double that sailed over right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, hit the warning track and bounced into the stands. Rowdy Tellez followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Christian Yelich with the tying run.

Adames also was at the plate when the Brewers took the lead in the eighth.

The Brewers had runners on the corners with two outs when Adames hit a grounder that Kiner-Falefa was unable to filed cleanly, allowing Keston Hiura to score the go-ahead run. Kiner-Falefa was charged with an error.

Donaldson responded in the ninth with his drive off the left-field foul pole against Rogers, who was in the game rather than usual Brewers closer Devin Williams. Williams retired the side in order in the eighth.

Cabrera followed with a double but was stranded at third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman was activated from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo. Boone said there’s a possibility 1B Anthony Rizzo (headaches) could return Sunday and RHP Luis Severino (lat strain) could pitch Wednesday. CF Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) is playing minor league games Saturday and Sunday and could return as early as Tuesday. ... 1B Marwin Gonzalez left Friday night's game due to illness. ... C Jose Trevino left in the seventh with a bruised right knee, two innings after hit by a foul from Peterson.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell didn’t rule out the possibility RHP Matt Bush could pitch sometime this weekend. Bush was the opener Tuesday against St. Louis but got just one out before leaving with right groin discomfort.

UP NEXT

RHP Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94) starts for the Yankees on Saturday and RHP Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39) pitches for the Brewers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

