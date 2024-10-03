Brewers and Mets meet in NL Wild Card Series Game 3

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets play in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The series is tied 1-1, and the winner advances to the NLDS.

Milwaukee is 93-69 overall and 47-34 at home. The Brewers have a 38-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall. The Mets have a 67-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 37 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 11-for-39 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 33 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .273 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 14-for-43 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press