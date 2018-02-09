Brewers launch ticket plan aimed at keeping Cubs fans out of Miller Park

The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers might be baseball’s most underrated. It doesn’t have the history of other great rivalries, such as the Cubs decades long feud with the St. Louis Cardinals. But that’s only because the Brewers only moved to the National League in 1998. Since then, the rivalry has grown each season, and it really went up a notch in 2017 when Milwaukee surprisingly challenged Chicago for the NL Central crown.

The fact that Chicago and Milwaukee are so close only adds to the intensity. It’s less than a two-hour drive from Miller Park to Wrigley Field, meaning fans in both cities can plan trips to either ballpark rather conveniently. That’s something Cubs fans have taken advantage of quite a bit over the years. In fact, Miller Park often sounds like Wrigley Field North when the Cubs are in town.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that the Brewers are going to great lengths this season in an attempt to keep Cubs fans from converging on Miller Park. As part of their plan, the Brewers announced a special presale for 2018 games against the Cubs that’s limited to Wisconsin residents only.

It’s not that we dislike Cubs fans, per se. We just really prefer Brewers fans. This special presale begins tomorrow. Details: https://t.co/mcq3bGeeDv pic.twitter.com/RgG50qhlLj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 8, 2018





That’s right. If you live in Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa or even Alaska, you’re out of luck.

The thinking is clear. By limiting the early sales to Wisconsin residents, it should increase the odds that Brewers fans land those tickets. In turn, that should keep Cubs fans from overtaking the ballpark. It’s wise in theory, but the truth is the Brewers might be lucky to make even a small dent.

Chicago Cubs takeover Milwaukee’s Miller Park during a game in 2017. (AP)

While the plan might keep Illinois license plates out of the parking lot, there are no shortage of Cubs fans who call Wisconsin home. Take it from someone who has family all throughout southwest and central Wisconsin that for the most part supports the Cubs. The Brewers aren’t going to keep Wisconsin Cubs fans away, and chances are their out of state Cubs fans are coming with them.

As for the Cubs themselves, they seemed to get a chuckle out of the plan. They took to Twitter to troll the Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

Reminder that EVERYBODY can buy #Cubs tickets starting Feb. 23 … Even if you live in Wisconsin! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/apmiG9tJAD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 8, 2018





The Cubs know their fanbase is wide-ranging, and that any bid the Brewers make to keep their fans away will most certainly be futile. Expect Miller Park to remain decorated in Cubs blue in 2018, and for the Brewers to go back to the drawing board in 2019.

