Brewers host the Dodgers to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-49, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-50, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 67-50 record overall and a 33-22 record at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks third in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 69-49 record overall and a 31-27 record on the road. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .283 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI. Jackson Chourio is 15-for-45 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 26 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-42 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: River Ryan: day-to-day (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press