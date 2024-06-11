Brewers host the Blue Jays on 6-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (32-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-27, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (3-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Milwaukee has a 39-27 record overall and a 19-10 record at home. The Brewers rank third in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Toronto has a 16-19 record on the road and a 32-34 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 25-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 8-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .287 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI. Justin Turner is 10-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press