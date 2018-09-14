Brewers Hold Most Value as World Series Sleeper Pick

After taking two of three games from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field to pull within one game of the lead in the National League Central on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers also moved closer to their first postseason berth since 2011.

The Brewers have won 11 of their last 14 games—including four of six against the Cubs—and appear to be one of the top value picks on the odds to win the World Series at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Milwaukee is currently listed at +1200 (bet $100 to win $1200).

The Brewers have the second-best record in the National League right now and appear to be a lock for at least a Wild Card spot. In fact, if the regular season ended today, Milwaukee would host the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game, with the winner facing Chicago in the NL Division Series.

The Cardinals also hold some value at +1500, although they trail the Brewers by 2.5 games in the NL Central standings and sit 3.5 behind the Cubs, who are the +550 third choice to win their second World Series title in three years.

The two favorites to win the 2018 World Series are the Boston Red Sox (+400) and Houston Astros (+450), with both teams hailing from the American League.

The Red Sox have already reached the 100-win plateau and have played almost as good on the road as they have at home. Meanwhile, the defending World Series champion Astros own the best road record in baseball, and they are trying to stave off the Oakland Athletics (+1400) for their second straight AL West title.

Oakland is just three games back of Houston for first place and also chasing the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.

The Yankees have seen their stock drop a bit recently, falling to +950 on the World Series odds as the fifth choice on the betting board behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+600) and just ahead of the Cleveland Indians (+1000).

New York has virtually no shot at winning the AL East, so the team must focus on earning one of the two Wild Card bids the rest of the way.