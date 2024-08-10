Brewers face the Reds leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (56-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -153, Reds +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 66-49 record overall and a 32-21 record at home. The Brewers have a 50-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has a 56-60 record overall and a 28-29 record in road games. The Reds are 31-49 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 13 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .285 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 17-for-45 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits (26 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (ankle), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press