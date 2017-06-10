Brewers end D-backs' 9-game home win streak with 8-6 victory

Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez, left, flips his bat away as he watches his home run ball clear the fence, while Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randall Delgado (48) looks for the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) -- There's been lots of talk about Colorado and Arizona being the surprise clubs in baseball this season.

Don't forget the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manny Pina had three hits - two doubles - and two RBIs and the NL Central-leading Brewers ended Arizona's nine-game home winning streak with an 8-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday night.

''Everybody is doing their job,'' Pina said. ''Everyone is focused on playing the game. ... When we get men on first and second, I just want to have a good swing, and that's what everyone is doing right now.''

Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer for the Diamondbacks, losers at home for only the ninth time in 33 games this season. David Peralta added three hits and an RBI.

''Unfortunately we couldn't close the gap offensively,'' manager Torey Lovullo said. ''They jumped out to that 8-4 lead, and I think we ran out of gas.''

Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar was taken off the field on a cart after making a diving stop in short right field to rob Chris Herrmann in the eighth inning and then fell down in pain.

Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Villar had experienced back spasms and was being taken for X-rays.

Hernan Perez homered for the Brewers and Orlando Arcia had three singles and a sacrifice fly.

With the game tied 4-4, Brett Phillips led off the Milwaukee sixth with a single and Arcia reached on a bunt. Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar followed with a sharp double into the left field corner off reliever T.J. McFarland (3-1) to bring home Phillips. Arcia scored on left fielder Daniel Descalso's error, putting the Brewers up 6-4.

Zach Davies (7-3) gave up four runs and four hits in five innings to get the victory.

Corey Knebel, hitting 100 mph on the Chase Field radar gun, retired the last four Arizona batters - three by strikeout - for his eighth save in 11 tries.

Knebel has 57 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

''Corey, what can you say?'' Counsell said. ''He was absolutely exceptional once again. He's putting together a great season.''

Each team scored twice in the seventh and Arizona had the bases loaded with two outs when Nick Ahmed bounced out to the pitcher.

Perez broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out solo shot over the left field wall in the fifth.

In the Diamondbacks' half of the inning, Davies struck out the first two batters, but Peralta blooped a double down the left field line and scored when Paul Goldschmidt singled up the middle to tie it 4-4.

Each team scored three in the first.

Domingo Santana, Pina and Villar doubled off Randall Delgado in the opening inning for Milwaukee.

Lamb's three-run homer to deep right-center tied it in the Arizona half of the first, boosting his major league-leading RBI total to 56.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw was placed on the family medical emergency list due to health concerns for his baby girl, born earlier in the week. ... OF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) ran on the field for the first time since going back on the DL on May 26.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (finger blister) threw a bullpen session on Friday, with his right index finger still bandaged. Lovullo said Walker will throw at least once more in the bullpen. ... CF A.J. Pollock (strained right groin) extended his running on Friday and is to run again, making some turns this time, on Saturday.

ROAD WARRIORS

While much has been made of Arizona's home dominance, the Brewers have been better on the road than in Milwaukee.

The Brewers' 16-10 record away from home is the third-best in the National League behind Colorado (23-10) and Washington (21-12). No other NL team has a winning record on the road.

Milwaukee is 17-19 at home.

ROSTER MOVE

The Brewers recalled LH Josh Hader from Triple-A Colorado Springs. RHP Paolo Espino was optioned to Colorado Springs. Hader becomes the only lefty in the Milwaukee bullpen. He did not pitch Friday night.

UP NEXT

RHP Junior Guerra (1-0, 1.83 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season, second against Arizona, in Saturday night's second of the three-game series. RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 2.39 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks.

