Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; DH scheduled for Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will start at 1:20 p.m., followed by the second game at 7:05 p.m.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Cubs RHP Rowan Wick, who has missed all of this season because of a left oblique strain, could be activated from the 60-day injured list later this week. Wick was examined by the team’s medical staff before Monday’s game. ... LHP Brad Wieck will undergo atrial fibrillation surgery on Aug. 31, he announced on his Twitter account.

Brewers RHP Hunter Strickland (COVID-19) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. ... LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... Jake Cousins (COVID-19) cleared re-entry testing, and his activation is imminent, manager Craig Counsell said. ... Third baseman Travis Shaw (right shoulder) is eligible to come off the IL, but Counsell said Shaw and 1B Daniel Vogelbach (left hamstring pull) will continue their minor league rehab assignments.

