Brewers beat Nationals 4-1 to halt 8-game losing streak

  Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) gestures after his double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) gestures after his double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Christian Yelich, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Christian Yelich, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen looks on from the dugout before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen looks on from the dugout before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto takes a lead off first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Washington Nationals' Juan Soto takes a lead off first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jason Alexander throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jason Alexander throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto gestures after he singled during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Milwaukee's Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.

Washington was denied its first sweep since taking two from Toronto on Aug. 17-18 of last year and its first three-game sweep since June 14-16, 2021 against Pittsburgh. It was the first time this season the last-place Nationals entered the final game of a series with a chance at a sweep.

Adames, who had been 1 for 16 in four games since returning from the injured list, drove Evan Lee's fastball into the visitors’ bullpen for a two-out, two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Andrew McCutchen added a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the season and first since May 21 against Washington.

Hoby Milner (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, escaping a two-on, two-out jam he inherited from starter Jason Alexander by striking out pinch-hitter Maikel Franco.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save in 20 opportunities. It was his first outing since he allowed two home runs to Philadelphia on Tuesday to end his streak of 32 consecutive save conversions.

The Nationals totaled 19 runs in the first two games of the series but couldn’t stitch together much Sunday. Washington was 0 of 6 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 men on base.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on Adames’ RBI double in the third. Washington’s Paolo Espino (0-1), making his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances, allowed a run on four hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.

Josh Bell’s sacrifice fly in the fourth accounted for the Nationals’ lone run against Alexander, who allowed seven hits and three walks and struck out two over 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Luis Urías was pulled for precautionary reasons in the fifth inning because of right hamstring tightness.

Nationals: SS Alcides Escobar (right hamstring strain), on the injured list since June 1, has started taking grounders and hitting. “He’s getting close,” manager Dave Martinez said.

UP NEXT

Brewers: After a day off Monday, Milwaukee continues its trip Tuesday against the New York Mets with RHP Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA) drawing the start.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33), who is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in his last three starts, gets the nod as Washington welcomes Atlanta for the start of a three-game series.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

