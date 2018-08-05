Brewers' Albers struggles as series against Rockies continues

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Albers won't be available when Milwaukee Brewers try to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The right-handed re liever has worked in three of Milwaukee's last four games, but how he has pitched in those contests is more of a concern than his workload.

Albers has given up 10 runs in 1 2/3 innings over his four outings since returning July 29 from a 40-day stint on the disabled list for shoulder soreness.

He allowed four home runs in his last three outings, including a two-run shot by Trevor Story after he was called upon to protect a six-run lead in the ninth inning of Milwaukee's victory over the Rockies Saturday night.

"Matt's struggling. There's no question about it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said." We'll try to get to the bottom of it. But he's scuffling right now. We've just got to keep working at it."

Counsell said there was no indication that Albers was dealing with any lingering shoulder issues.

Albers declined to talk to reporters after the game but said Friday ahead of the series opener that he felt fine and his problems were related more to command and execution than anything else.

"Everything feels good," Albers said. "I'm just trying to get my location and my pitch execution down. But in terms of my shoulder, everything feels good so that's a positive."

Signed over the winter to add a veteran presence to Milwaukee's relief corps, Albers got off to a good start, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.08 ERA over 21 appearances in April and May. Opponents batted just .198 against him during that stretch and struck out 21 times while drawing just five walks over 25 innings.

He gave up three runs in his first two outings of June, then, after working 1 2/3 scoreless frames in a 12-4 rout of the Pirates on June 8, was hit hard three days later by the Cubs in two-thirds of an inning. Chicago scored five runs on a walk and three hits -- including a home run by Anthony Rizzo to lead off the 11th inning in what would become a 7-2 Cubs victory.

Milwaukee placed Albers on the DL the next day. He worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in a pair of minor league rehab assignments before rejoining the Brewers last weekend at San Francisco.

"There were some struggles before the disabled list and some struggles coming off so that's what we've got," Counsell said. "We've got struggles."

Left-hander Wade Miley gets the start for Brewers on Sunday in the series finale. He has seen plenty of the Rockies during his career, thanks to spending his first four big league seasons with the Diamondbacks. He takes the mound Sunday with a 7-2 record and 3.79 ERA in 12 career starts and one relief appearance against Colorado. But he has not faced the Rockies since 2014.

Miley's season has been hindered by a pair of injuries, but he's made the most of his opportunities, going 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA in six starts. He is coming off his best performance of the season, holding the Dodgers to two hits over seven scoreless innings in the Brewers' 1-0 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

"We've just got to do our job, plain and simple," Miley said. "Every five days, whoever's got the ball, you've just got to give us a chance."

He'll need to find a way to keep Trevor Story in check. The Rockies' shortstop hit two home runs Saturday, giving him six in six games against Milwaukee this season. He's 8-for-21 (.381) with 14 RBIs in those contests and has home runs in back-to-back games for the first time since July 2013.

Right-hander Jon Gray (9-7, 4.99) gets the ball as the Rockies try to avoid the sweep. He has pitched well of late, going 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in three starts since returning from a midseason demotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was assigned after going 7-7 with a 5.49 ERA to start the season.

"Changed it all," Gray said of his time in the minors. "Started over. Fresh start."

In three career starts against the Brewers, Gray is 0-1 with 7.63 ERA. He was shelled by Milwaukee earlier this season, allowing six runs, 10 hits and one walk while striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-3 loss on May 13 at Coors Field.