Brewers agree to 5-year Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee.

Ashby's deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.

“Throughout his time in our organization, Aaron has demonstrated a unique combination of persistence, character and talent," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. "He is establishing himself as one of the premier young pitchers in baseball, and we look forward to watching his continued growth and success.”

Ashby made his big league debut in June 2021, and he went 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances. He is the nephew of Andy Ashby, who pitched for five major league teams from 1991-2004.

McGee, who turns 36 on Aug. 6, was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves in 24 games for the Giants this year. That followed a 2021 season in which he had 31 saves and a 2.72 ERA.

He has a career record of 32-27 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 saves.

McGee was cut by the Giants on July 14 with the team responsible for $1,653,846 owed the left-hander as part of a $5 million, two-year contract — $1,153,846 of this year’s $2.5 million salary plus a $500,000 buyout of a $4.5 million team option for 2023.

Milwaukee is responsible for $288,462 — a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

McGee could help a bullpen that has been taxed this season because of injuries to Milwaukee’s starters. The Brewers’ rotation is missing 2020 All-Star Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser, both on the injured list. Brandon Woodruff, another 2020 All-Star spent time on the injured list this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

