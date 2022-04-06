Brewers address catching depth, acquire Caratini from Padres

Chicago Cubs' Jason Hayward playfully interferes with the throw of San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini after Haward flew-out to left field during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test.

Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the trade.

This Brewers open the season on Thursday at the Chicago Cubs.

Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

The Brewers had signed Severino to work as the main backup to starting catcher Omar Narváez. That role now will go to the 28-year-old Caratini, who batted .227 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 116 games or the Padres last season.

Caratini has hit .242 with 22 homers and 112 RBIs in 362 career games with the Cubs (2017-20) and Padres.

Howell, 23, hit .244 with 16 homers and 41 RBIs in 97 games with the Brewers’ Single-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi affiliates last season.

Sullivan, 28, signed with the Brewers on Nov. 30 after spending seven seasons in the minors with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

