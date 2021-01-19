Brewer scores 23 to lead East Tennessee State over VMI 92-81

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 23 points as East Tennessee State defeated VMI 92-81 on Monday night.

Damari Monsanto had 19 points and 14 rebounds for East Tennessee State (7-5, 3-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. David Sloan added 18 points and six assists, and Serrel Smith had 15 points.

East Tennessee State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Greg Parham had 27 points for the Keydets (7-7, 2-3). Jake Stephens added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Trey Bonham had 13 points.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs ride dominant second period to down Jets

    John Tavares and Mitch Marner scored in a dominant second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday.

  • Kyrie Irving bought a house for George Floyd's family, Stephen Jackson says

    Stephen Jackson pledged to take care of Floyd's daughter and has help from others.

  • Report: Wizards 'hopeful' to resume practice Wednesday after massive COVID-19 outbreak

    Seven Wizards players have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

  • Bills fans reportedly raise $360K — and counting — for Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

    Some significant good came out of Lamar Jackson's otherwise disappointing trip to Buffalo on Saturday.

  • Bill Russell cites Martin Luther King Jr. in call for Congressional action against Donald Trump: 'Good vs. evil'

    On MLK Day, Bill Russell urged his followers to call on Congress to hold Donald Trump accountable after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Maple Leafs avoid disaster scenario with Jason Spezza clearing waivers

    The Maple Leafs avoided a brilliant career ended on a paper transaction Monday with Jason Spezza clearing waivers.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Report: Padres trade for Pirates' Joe Musgrove, continue radical rotation makeover

    The Padres are reportedly adding yet another new face to their starting rotation, dealing for Joe Musgrove.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Why is Vegas playing with five defencemen?

    How is it possible that a fourth-year franchise like the Vegas Golden Knights are cap-strapped to the point that they can't field a normal lineup? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss.

  • Report: Ravens to release running back Mark Ingram

    Mark Ingram will be a free agent.

  • Ravens waive Robert Griffin III: Will former star QB get another NFL shot?

    At 30 years old, Griffin vowed on Monday that "the best is yet to come."

  • Tom Izzo determined, hopeful college basketball can finish season despite COVID-19 spikes

    “If anybody thinks it’s because we’re not handling it right [as a sport], you’re wrong. We’re not handling it right as a country."

  • Signs point to Saints entering new era in 2021

    NEW ORLEANS — Signs point to new era dawning for the New Orleans Saints, even if an opportunity remains to keep together much of the young core that has powered the club to four straight NFC South titles. The Saints must be ready for Drew Brees to retire after he started at quarterback for 15 years. They also must decide how to approach extension talks with prominent young players such as cornerback Marshon Lattimore, sack leader Trey Hendrickson and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, among others. The potential for greater-than-usual roster upheaval this off-season is why Sunday's 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs was particularly disheartening for a number of Saints players. They won their fourth consecutive NFC South title, only to come up short of a Super Bowl in a fourth straight post-season. When the previous three seasons ended, there was relative certainty about which front-line players were likely to be back. Now, much less so. “Guys are aware of how contracts and everything like that works and who will be leaving and different things like that,” said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, a 2016 first-round draft choice who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season. “We definitely felt like this was a year, with the talent we have and the guys we could throw at people, that this was a year where we really got to capitalize and be able to make that run,” Rankins continued. "Obviously, we weren’t able to do it, came up short, but it’s definitely something that we thought about.” Center Ryan McCoy said Monday that he hadn't watched video cut-ups of Sunday's game as he normally would have because he “couldn't stomach it.” “This one hurt,” McCoy said. "This one hurt a lot.” Still, Rankins sees a strong franchise culture built by coach Sean Payton, and a core of talented players who are relatively certain to be back — including running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Michael Thomas and linebacker Demario Davis — that could help the Saints sustain success going forward. “The foundation they put in place is beautiful, something that anybody would want to be around,” Rankins said. “I think it bodes well going forward.” CALLING IT A CAREER? Brees, who turned 42 last Friday and is the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, has not made his intentions known publicly. He declined even after Sunday's playoff loss to confirm recent widespread speculation about his plans to retire after this season. But Brees also has given no indication he's seriously considering playing next season either. The past two seasons have been tough on him physically. He missed five games in 2019 with a throwing hand injury that required surgery. He missed four more this season with multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Still, Brees was 9-3 as a starter while completing 70.5 per cent of his passes for 2,942 yards and 24 TDs against six interceptions during the regular season. He also won a playoff game against Chicago before his worst game this season — marred by three interceptions and a career-playoff-low 134 yards passing — against the Buccaneers. Rankins said the notion that Brees might be done in the NFL is “crazy to think about.” “He’s been doing it at such a high level for so long,” Rankins said. "That hasn’t really sunk in with me just because I know he can still go out there and compete and be one of the best in the league.” The Saints have been grooming Taysom Hill, who started four games this season while Brees was out, as the club's quarterback of the future. New Orleans also might try to lure Jameis Winston back for another season. Other options could present themselves if other teams choose to move on from prominent veterans with big contracts, similar to the way Indianapolis landed Philip Rivers in 2020. CORE CONCERNS The Saints have team options to keep Lattimore and Ramczyk, but going that route could create a salary cap hardship. It could benefit the Saints more to reach long-term extensions with both to spread out the 2021 cap hit over subsequent years. UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS Like Rankins, Saints 2020 sack leader Trey Hendrickson is due to become a free agent. After a relatively quiet first few years of his career since being drafted in 2017, he broke out in his fourth season with 13 1/2 sacks, which tied for second in the NFL. After a season such as that, he might command more of a price than the Saints are willing to pay. Safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Alex Anzalone are other members of the Saints' 2017 draft class who also are scheduled to become free agents. CAP CASUALTY CANDIDATES The Saints are expected to confront some salary cap challenges this off-season, which could mean either renegotiations or the outright release of some productive veterans. Linebacker Kwon Alexander has a backloaded contract calling for about $25 million in base salary over the next two seasons. Tight end Jared Cook, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and offensive lineman Nick Easton are other veterans who could be cut if they don't renegotiate more cap-friendly deals. The same could go for starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins and receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who each have one season remaining on their contracts. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Morant has 17 points, 10 assists; Grizzlies top Suns 108-104

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as the Memphis Grizzlies won their fifth straight, beating the Phoenix Suns 108-104 on Monday. Morant assisted on Grayson Allen's 3-pointer with 1:06 left to give Memphis a 101-98 lead, then scored on a drive with 30.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Morant took a charge against Chris Paul to help maintain the Memphis lead. Allen, who finished with 16 points, converted four free throws down the stretch. Brandon Clarke also scored 17 points for Memphis. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and tied a season high with 16 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 17 points, while Paul finished with 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix. Devin Booker added 12 points but struggled from the field, converting only five of his 21 shots. The game — part of Memphis’ 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration — marked the first time Phoenix had played in a week after having three games cancelled under the league’s health and safety guidelines. Monday’s game was a matchup of pieced-together lineups as both teams were dealing with injuries and the league’s health and safety protocols. Both teams were without key players. Three players didn’t travel with the Suns, including Dario Saric. The Grizzlies had Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow out with injuries, and starting centre Jonas Valanciunas entered the health and safety protocols after Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Memphis shot 51% in the first half, but was hindered by a dozen turnovers. The Suns shot 39% in the half, including Booker hitting three of his 12 shots. That helped Memphis carry a 52-48 lead into halftime. TIP-INS Suns: With the absence of Saric, Damian Jones and rookie big man Jalen Smith, that left only Deandre Ayton and Frank Kaminsky in the low post for the Suns. “I’m just grateful to have those two guys,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. ... The Suns have played in two other MLK Jr. games in Memphis — 2007 and 2010. ... Cameron Johnson moved into the starting lineup for Jae Crowder, who started the first 11 Phoenix games. ... Cameron Payne, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle, returned to action. Grizzlies: With Valanciunas unavailable, rookie Xavier Tillman made his first NBA start. ... Shot 13 of 18, including missing on one of six 3-pointers in the second quarter. UP NEXT Suns: Face the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. Grizzlies: Play the first of two games against the Trail Blazers in Portland starting Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press

  • Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

    CHICAGO — Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can't be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent. Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33. If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed. Chicago announced his agreement Friday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Browns, Mayfield expecting to build upon 2020 successes

    CLEVELAND — On their wild ride of an unforgettable, almost unimaginable 2020 season when Zoom calls, masks and contact tracing were daily fixtures, the Browns discovered two things that point to a bright future for an awakened franchise. They've got the right coach and the right quarterback. After years of being beaten and beaten down, the Browns have climbed back. While Sunday's 22-17 loss in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs — and Rashard Higgins' costly fumble on a controversial play at the goal line — felt like so many other painful playoff moments and losses for the Browns and their fans, this one is different. Not an ending but a beginning. “We'll be back,” quarterback Baker Mayfield claimed after the Browns, who won 11 games in the regular season and their first playoff game in 26 years, pushed the defending Super Bowl champions to the limit. “We aren't done yet, and that is the best part.” Mayfield's maturity in his third NFL season, and first working with rookie coach Kevin Stefanski, gives the Browns reason to believe they have entered a period when they should contend for years. Mayfield improved as much as any player in the league, ending any discussion about whether the Browns should commit to him long term. “He’s continued to grow as a player and as a person and as a leader,” Browns centre JC Tretter said Monday. “That's what you need, and Baker’s growth is not yet done. He’s not a finished product and he’d be the first one to tell you that.” The Browns are expected to exercise Mayfield's fifth-year contract option this off-season, and the team will explore an extension over the next few months with the 25-year-old quarterback who finished with 30 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and 4,030 yards in 18 games. Stefanski's role in Mayfield's development while guiding the Browns (12-6) through a season shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, can't be overstated. One of his first objectives after coming to Cleveland was to connect with Mayfield, knowing the QB/coach dynamic is essential to success. Stefanski bonded with Mayfield right away and they grew tighter as the year progressed. Stefanski brought out the best in his young QB, who threw 20 TD passes and only three picks in his last 12 games. “Once he started getting comfortable with what we were doing and once I was using more concepts that he was comfortable with, he really started playing at a high level,” said Stefanski, among the leading candidates for Coach of the Year honours. “I am proud of the progress he made." Stefanski, perhaps knowing negotiations will be upcoming, stopped short of calling Mayfield a franchise QB. “He did the things we asked him to do,” he said. “He definitely led this football team from Day 1. We have a bunch of ball games to look at with him and find out ways that he can get better, but in terms of the ‘franchise quarterback’ thing, I do not even know necessarily what that means.” It means everything for a team that went through 29 starting QBs before Mayfield arrived. Before landing Stefanski, the Browns cycled through six coaches in the past decade. But the unflappable 38-year-old Stefanski seems perfectly suited for a team with young core stars — Mayfield; defensive end Myles Garrett; running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt; left tackle Jedrick Wills; and cornerback Denzel Ward are all 25 or younger — who appear primed to make a long run together. In Cleveland, there's hope, not hopelessness. DEFENSIVE HOLES The Browns' defence needs an overhaul. Co-ordinator Joe Woods spent the season plugging holes after injuries to rookie safety Grant Delpit (torn Achilles tendon) and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) in training camp, and run stuffer Andrew Billings' decision to opt out due to COVID-19, costing Cleveland three projected starters. The linebacking corps needs an upgrade and end Olivier Vernon probably won't be re-signed as a free agent. Cleveland, which normally picks at the top of the draft, has the No. 26 selection to find help. BECKHAM'S FUTURE The Browns' emergence and playoff run happened without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 25 in Cincinnati. While Beckham's talent isn't debatable, there's no denying Mayfield played his best when Beckham wasn't around. His $12.8 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed in March, so it may be tough for Cleveland to trade Beckham while he's rehabbing. For now, Stefanski made it sound like he wants OBJ in his offence in 2021. “I'm excited to get him back here," Stefanski said. "I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.” OTHER BUSINESS Browns general manager Andrew Berry has some other decisions to make with several free agents, including defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker B,J. Goodson and Higgins. The 30-year-old Vernon tore an Achilles tendon in the Browns’ regular-season finale and probably won't return. Ogunjobi's been solid, but the Browns have depth in the middle with Billings, Sheldon Richardson and rookie Jordan Elliott. Goodson emerged as a leader in his first season with Cleveland. Then there's Higgins, a fan favourite and go-to target for Mayfield. He had five catches for 88 yards on Sunday, but his fumble while reaching for the goal line before halftime was a major turning point in a game the Browns could have won. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Vanderbilt women's basketball latest to end season early due to COVID-19 pandemic

    The Commodores, after a 4-4 start, opted to end their season early on Monday.

  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse watches fallout from blockbuster Harden trade with interest

    TAMPA — Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he will watch with interest the fallout of last week's blockbuster four-team trade that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. He called it a "hell of a story." "I got to think that a lot of the teams, if not all of them, are pretty happy with what it ended up," Nurse told reporters prior to Toronto's game against Dallas in Tampa on Monday. "Even some of the minor parts of the deal — I think that (guard Caris) LeVert's a hell of a player for Indiana. I think he'll help them. (Centre Jarrett) Allen's a good player who will help Cleveland. I think Houston's happy with all of the assets they accumulated. And then obviously all the talk and focus is on Brooklyn and how high-powered they can be with all those guys. "So I guess we can all place our bets on what we think is going happen. But we've just got to watch it play out. From my standpoint, I hope it flops for all three teams in the East," he added with a laugh. "I don't really care what Houston does. But I hope it doesn't turn out for any of them." In exchange for Harden, Houston got three unprotected first-round picks from Brooklyn (2022, 2024 and 2026) and the right to swap first-round selections with the Nets in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. Houston also got Milwaukee's 2022 first-round pick from Cleveland. The Rockets also acquired three players: Victor Oladipo from the Pacers, Dante Exum from the Cavaliers and Rodions Kurucs from the Nets. The Nets, meanwhile, sent Allen and forward Taurean Prince to Cleveland while LeVert ended up in Indiana. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021 The Canadian Press