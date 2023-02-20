Brewdog sets sights on China with new joint venture

Craft brewery Brewdog is aiming to crack the Chinese market through a new joint venture with Budweiser China (Tim Goode/PA) Wire (PA Archive)

Craft brewery Brewdog is aiming to crack the Chinesemarket through a new joint venture with Budweiser China.

Brewdog China will use Budweiser’s sales and distribution network in order to sell beers such as Brewdog’s Punk IPA and Elvis Juice. It aims to start selling its products in China next month.

These beers will be produced at Budweiser China’s Putian Craft Brewery in Fujian province.

The announcement follows the opening of a Brewdog-branded rooftop bar in Las Vegas at the end of last year.

“Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new,” Brewdog founder James Watt said. “In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China and is perfectly placed to support our rapid growth in the region.”

China is the world’s largest beer market but currently makes up less than 1% of Brewdog’s sales.

“We are very excited about further expansion into China,” Watt added. “This is a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world’s biggest beer market, from a truly bespoke craft brewery which will help ensure the quality of our beers.

“By making beer closer to our customers, we’ll be giving them even fresher beer and doing it in a way which is better for the planet.

“Over the past few years we’ve established local production in the US, Germany and Australia.”