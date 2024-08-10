Brett Wisely's 2-run double in the 5th inning powers the Giants to a 3-1 win over Tigers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brett Wisely hit a two-run double in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants rebounded after being no-hit for four innings, beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

After being held without a hit for four innings by Detroit’s Alex Faedo and Brant Hurter (0-1), the Giants opened the fifth with consecutive singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Jerar Encarnacion before Wisely drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line. Heliot Ramos followed with an RBI single, scoring Wisely.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (10-8) tossed seven sharp innings and won his third straight start. Webb allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight. He lowered his ERA to 3.32.

“It was one of those days where everything kinda clicked,” Webb said.

Webb also benefited from another sterling defensive day by four-time gold glove winner Matt Chapman at third base. Chapman made a leaping grab in shallow left field to rob Bligh Madris in the sixth before making a spinning stop in the eighth inning to retire Colt Keith.

“We weren’t necessarily tearing the cover off the ball today,” Chapman said. “To be able to save some runs like that was huge.”

Ryan Walker earned the save in his first opportunity since the Giants demoted closer Camilo Doval to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Walker settled down to strike out Dillon Dingler and Javier Baez to end the game after letting two batters reach base.

“Awesome. Nerve-racking,” Walker said of his second career save.

Walker, a 31st-round pick from 2018, has taken over the closer role in the Giants' bullpen after Doval’s up-and-down season.

“It was exciting,” Walker said of learning he’d be a closer. “I was really excited for the opportunity. Never really thought I would be here.”

Parker Meadows tripled in the fifth inning and scored Detroit’s run on a fielder’s choice by Dingler.

“We tried to battle,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “The second time through, our at-bats were a little bit better. Parker had a pretty good day across the board, but we couldn’t piece anything together.”

The win pushed San Francisco to a season-best three games over the .500 mark. The Giants moved to within 1 1/2 games of the New York Mets in the race for the third and final National League wild-card spot. The Mets were scheduled to face Seattle later Saturday.

“I think we’re finding ways to win games when we have to,” Chapman said.

HONORING CHAMPIONS

The Giants held a 10-year reunion for their 2014 World Series championship team before the game. More than 35 former players and coaches took part in the ceremony, highlighted by alumni including Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Sergio Romo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Outfielder Wenceel Pérez (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after leaving Friday’s game early. Akil Baddoo was called up from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Keider Montero (2-5, 5.62 ERA) is scheduled to face Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.

Alex Espinoza, The Associated Press